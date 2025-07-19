I Just Found Out Hailee Steinfeld's Doing A Rom-Com About The Olympics, And Please Tell Me Josh Allen’s Gonna Cameo?

As someone who is a big fan of both romantic comedies and sports movies, imagine my excitement when I found out about Winter Games, an Olympic rom-com set to star Hailee Steinfeld and Miles Teller. I was also excited when the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-verse actress starred in her own real-life sports romance when she married Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in May of this year. He’s also been so supportive of her career and the release of Sinners , so when I tell you he needs to cameo in Winter Games, it’s not a want, but a need.

What We Know About Winter Games

With these two seasoned actors alongside director Paul Downs Colaizzo (Brittany Runs A Marathon) at the helm, I have to admit my hopes are high for Winter Games, especially after reading the following synopsis via The Hollywood Reporter :

The film revolves around the high-stakes arena of the Winter Olympic Games, a perpetually overlooked skier and a self-sabotaging hockey legend who collide at their breaking points. Their unexpected connection threatens her chance for a medal and his shot at a comeback as they navigate romance and redemption in the Olympic Village.

I don’t know why, but this reads enemies to lovers to me, which is my absolute favorite rom-com trope. And a double underdog sports story ? I could not be more hype. This film already has the potential to be up there with the best rom-coms of all time in my books, but only time will tell.

Given that the main castings were just announced, I don’t expect to see this film on the 2025 movie schedule . However, with the XXV Winter Olympics set to hit the 2026 TV schedule live from Italy, next year would be the perfect opportunity to release this original fictional film.

It would also give them plenty of time to figure out a part for Josh Allen...

How Josh Allen Could Cameo

Josh Allen certainly has a face for the big screen; he and Steinfeld are one good-looking pair. While the NFL MVP has never acted before, a cameo is definitely doable. I mean, look at his frequent opponent Travis Kelce, who made his acting debut last year in Grotesquerie and is set to appear in Happy Gilmore 2 . Kelce and Allen are already frequently compared due to their high-profile relationships with Taylor Swift and the Dickinson actress, respectively. I’m sure his fellow NFL pal could give him some pointers, so let’s talk about how I think he could make a cameo in Winter Games.

Given that American football is not an Olympic sport, much less a winter one, the Bills quarterback can’t play himself. But an athlete’s an athlete, and he would definitely be able to draw from experience with high-stakes competition to be a fellow competitor in the Winter Games. Plus, after living in Buffalo, New York for seven years, he’s no stranger to snow and ice. I’m thinking he’s a teammate of Teller’s, or perhaps a rival hockey player Steinfeld’s character flirts with to make The Gorge actor jealous.

It’s important to note that as of right now, Paramount Pictures has said nothing about Allen being linked to the film. The recent casting announcement only included the Arcane actress. Most likely, the Bills player will be too busy to be on set when filming starts, as the 2025-2026 NFL season begins in September and runs through February.

But it’s fun to think of the possibilities anyway!