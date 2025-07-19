How Lindsie Chrisley’s Family Allegedly Feels About Her Changing Her Last Name

When it comes to the Chrisley family, many of the reports revolving around them as of late have had to do with Todd and Julie being pardoned for financial-based offenses. There’s another piece of drama involving the clan now, however. Lindsie, Todd’s daughter with ex-wife Teresa Terry, notably dropped her surname and took on that of her boyfriend, David Landsman. Now, a source is sharing details regarding how Lindsie’s relatives supposedly feel about her decision to make the swap.

How Do The Other Members Of The Chrisley Family Reportedly Feel About Lindsie’s Decision?

Lindsie Chrisley’s name change became evident in early July, at which point she swapped her name to “Lindsie Landsman” on Instagram. While Lindsie (35) eventually shed light on why she decided to make that adjustment, an insider told Us Weekly that her father and other relatives aren’t all that surprised by what’s transpired. On top of that, the unnamed individual actually alleges that this figures into a bit of “peace” that’s come over the entire brood:

There hasn’t been a real relationship in a long time, so the name change isn’t surprising. The timing just feels more calculated than heartfelt. A lot of pain has been caused over the years, and the space between them has brought a sense of peace the family had not felt in a long time.

For a little while now, there’s been chatter about Lindsie having been estranged from her family. Lindsie did appear alongside her relatives on their reality TV show, Chrisley Knows Best though, by September 2023, her half sister, Savannah, said they didn’t speak anymore. Savannah seemed to suggest that was due to Lindsie and Kyle (Todd’s son with Teresa) not receiving Julie as warmly as she apparently received them. While speaking on the supposed rift within the family, the insider also said the following:

This only confirms that distance is what’s healthiest. If this helps her feel more in control or seen, that is her decision, and the family has made peace with the way things are.

Lindsie Chrisley did, however, provide updates on her father and stepmother while they were beginning their prison sentences in 2023. Additionally, Lindsie visited Todd and Julie in prison, and she was the one who said that they had been “welcomed with open arms” by their fellow inmates. Nevertheless, Lindsie didn’t attend Julie and Todd’s appeal in April 2024, with Savannah claiming that she “privately” asked her not to attend, in part due to Lindsie’s involvement with the government at the time.

What Did Lindsie Chrisley Say About Her Decision To Change Her Name?

The topic of the name change came up during the latest episode of The Southern Tea podcast, which Lindsie Chrisley co-hosts. Chrisley admitted that she knew her “quiet” move would ultimately “raise questions” amongst her listeners. From there, she began to discuss the choice she made:

For a long time, I’ve very much battled with carrying my maiden last name, and with me carrying that last name came public association, assumptions of all different kinds [and] weight that I truly feel like I never asked for. I do think it’s fair to say that, contrary to what some people believe, the Chrisley last name – while it did start with Chrisley Knows Best – and we all collectively were doing that project together, outside of that, that last name did not create income or opportunity for me. In fact, it became very problematic with me being associated in any capacity in business and has been problematic for projects that I have done post-Chrisley Knows Best and have been asked to go by another name altogether.

Landsman isn’t the only surname that Lindsie has gone by during her lifetime, as she also changed her name in 2012 when she married Will Campbell, with whom she shares son Jackson. Will and Lindsie tied the knot in 2012, and the latter filed for divorce in 2021, during which she discussed her desire to move forward accordingly.

This latest name change would seem to signify a new chapter for Lindsie Chrisley – one that seemingly doesn’t involve her relatives. With that, it’s not looking likely that the oldest Chrisley daughter will be involved in Todd and co.’s new reality TV show. Nevertheless, based on the comments shared by the insider, everyone is supposedly fine with where familial relationships stand right now.