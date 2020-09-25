Eternals
Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” welcomes an exciting new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.
What It's Like To Be On Set With An Icon Like Angelina Jolie, According To Eternals' Kumail Nanjiani
By Adreon Patterson
As expected, Kingo is in awe of Thena and Ajak after being on set with them.
Deaf Eternals Star Lauren Ridloff Explains How Angelina Jolie Supported Her During Challenges On Set
By Dirk Libbey
Being a deaf superhero has it's challenges, but Eternals star Lauren Ridloff found an interesting solution to one problem with the help of Angelina Jolie.
Shang-Chi May Deal With Uphill Release Battle After Simu Liu's Comments About China Roll Around
By Sarah El-Mahmoud
The Marvel star is under fire by Xi's China for speaking ill of the country's Communist rule years ago.
After Shang-Chi’s Box Office Success, Three More Major Disney Films Are Confirmed For Exclusive Theatrical Release
By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is defeating Disney+ Premier Access for the near future.
Kumail Nanjiani Talks The Long Wait For Marvel’s Eternals And How He Feels About People Finally Seeing The Film
By Adreon Patterson
Eternals' Kumail Nanjiani is just as hyped for Kingo to make his cinematic debut as fans are.
Kumail Nanjiani Was Tired Of Being Offered The Nerdy Role. So He Took Marvel's Eternals Instead
By Dirk Libbey
Kumail Nanjiani is known for playing a certain type of character, and his Eternals role is about as far from that as possible.
Game Of Thrones’ Richard Madden Drops F-Bomb Over Eternals’ Filming Challenges
By Corey Chichizola
Richard Madden is making his MCU debut in Eternals, and he put a ton of work in.
Eternals Star Barry Keoghan In Hospital After Suffering Alleged Assault
By Mike Reyes
The Eternals star was spotted in Galway, when the incident occurred.
The First Time The Eternals Cast Put On The Suits Looks Impressive, Was Comically Windy
By Adreon Patterson
The elements were against the Eternals but ended up making their epic lineup look even more epic.
