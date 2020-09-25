Trending

Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” welcomes an exciting new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani in Eternals

What It's Like To Be On Set With An Icon Like Angelina Jolie, According To Eternals' Kumail Nanjiani

By Adreon Patterson

As expected, Kingo is in awe of Thena and Ajak after being on set with them.

Deaf Eternals Star Lauren Ridloff Explains How Angelina Jolie Supported Her During Challenges On Set

By Dirk Libbey

Being a deaf superhero has it's challenges, but Eternals star Lauren Ridloff found an interesting solution to one problem with the help of Angelina Jolie.

Xialing, Shang-Chi and Awkwafina in Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi May Deal With Uphill Release Battle After Simu Liu's Comments About China Roll Around

By Sarah El-Mahmoud

The Marvel star is under fire by Xi's China for speaking ill of the country's Communist rule years ago.

After Shang-Chi’s Box Office Success, Three More Major Disney Films Are Confirmed For Exclusive Theatrical Release

By Sarah El-Mahmoud

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is defeating Disney+ Premier Access for the near future.

Etenals' Kingo getting ready to attack a vicuous creature sent to terrorize Earthlings in Marvel's Eternals

Kumail Nanjiani Talks The Long Wait For Marvel’s Eternals And How He Feels About People Finally Seeing The Film

By Adreon Patterson

Eternals' Kumail Nanjiani is just as hyped for Kingo to make his cinematic debut as fans are.

Kumail Nanjiani Was Tired Of Being Offered The Nerdy Role. So He Took Marvel's Eternals Instead

By Dirk Libbey

Kumail Nanjiani is known for playing a certain type of character, and his Eternals role is about as far from that as possible.

Richard Madden in Eternals

Game Of Thrones’ Richard Madden Drops F-Bomb Over Eternals’ Filming Challenges

By Corey Chichizola

Richard Madden is making his MCU debut in Eternals, and he put a ton of work in.

Barry Keoghan walking out of a shack in Marvel's Eternals.

Eternals Star Barry Keoghan In Hospital After Suffering Alleged Assault

By Mike Reyes

The Eternals star was spotted in Galway, when the incident occurred.

The Eternals meeting Earthlings for the first time in Marvel's Eternals

The First Time The Eternals Cast Put On The Suits Looks Impressive, Was Comically Windy

By Adreon Patterson

The elements were against the Eternals but ended up making their epic lineup look even more epic.

After Learning Why The Eternals Stayed Out Of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Fans Have Hilarious Thoughts

By Erik Swann

The internet has jokes when it comes to the Eternals absence from Avengers: Endgame.

