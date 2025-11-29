Hamnet Has A Tie-In To Eternals, And Chloé Zhao Pointed It Out To Us
Look closely.
Director Chloé Zhao’s latest film is the adaptation of Hamnet, starring Paul Mescal as a grief-stricken William Shakespeare and Jessie Buckley as the writer's wife, Agnes. It’s absolutely a sharp turn from her last movie, Eternals, but during our interview with the filmmaker, she shared one way her two films actually tie into each other.
How Hamnet Ties Into Eternals
When CinemaBlend’s Hannah Saulic sat down with the director of Chloé Zhao, the director of Hamnet, which is one of the most acclaimed projects on the 2025 movie schedule, she shared this about the process of making her last two projects:
If you look closely at your favorite movies, you might notice that a lot of great filmmakers use distinct color palettes for their characters in order to help communicate their vision through visuals. From Tim Burton to Wes Anderson, it’s a filmmaking technique that requires a lot of detail, and certainly helps communicate some additional symbolism to the audience...if you pay attention.
Zhao said that she started doing this for the first time on Marvel’s Eternals, and enjoyed the process so much that she decided to continue doing so for Hamnet. What a cool way for two of her films to share some DNA.
Chloé Zhao Breaks Down The Importance Of Color In Hamnet
Hamnet started as a work of historical fiction by Maggie O’Farrell before it became one of the latest book-to-screen adaptations. It follows the relationship between William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and his wife Agnes (Jessie Buckley) as they deal with the tragic death of their 11-year-old son Hamnet, including inspiring him to write his beloved play Hamlet. Here’s what Zhao told us about William Shakespeare’s color palette:
Chakras are energy centers within the body that originate from ancient Indian culture, and each part of the body has a color associated with it. Zhao used the chakras to dictate what Mescal and Jessie Buckley would wear.
Now, when you watch Hamnet, pay attention to what the playwright is wearing throughout the movie, especially so you can see how it contrasts with his wife's wardrobe. Here’s what the director said about Jessie Buckley’s character of Agnes:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Hamnet has been receiving a lot of positive buzz, with an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes for being a “near-masterful study of grief” that is “destined to leave you breathless.” Zhao was hired to make the movie in 2023 after taking a break from directing following the release of Eternals. The director has been candid recently about box office pressures in the past, along with talking about how her Eternals experience helped her with worldbuilding on Hamnet.
Hamnet is now playing in select theaters, and it will go into wide release on December 5.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.