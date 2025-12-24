I Had No Idea Lenny Kravitz And Denzel Washington Were So Bromantic, But This Exchange About Malcolm X Is Too Funny
Or as Denzel calls it, a "close brothership."
Lenny Kravitz And Denzel Washington have apparently been pals for more than three decades. Meeting in the ‘90s, their bromance broke wider when Washington was presented with a “Best Actor” award by Kravitz back in 2002. Since then, they’ve continued to make time for one another, with the a-lister even showing up last year for Kravitz’s Walk of Fame ceremony. They hang out, their kids hang out, and the families hang out. Kravitz even got Washington into fitness. This is all well-documented, but somehow I’d missed the memo. That is until the “American Woman” singer told this funny story about talking to his pal after watching Spike Lee’s famous movie Malcolm X.
One tenet of the two men’s friendship is apparently keeping up with one another on the phone. In an interview with Rob Report, Kravitz opened up about a call that happened right after the incredibly fit singer got through Malcolm X. Apparently, Denzel told him he hadn’t seen the movie in decades, and the singer had an amusing response.
This is definitely a true story, as Denzel Washington has confirmed he hasn't re-watched Malcolm X previously. It's also very funny; who knew they were so bromantic?
He went on to explain that Denzel Washington, who at 70 is nine years older than Kravitz, is ultimately a “big brother,” also saying about how their families have “blended.”
This is all similar to comments Denzel Washington made during the Walk of Fame celebration for his pal back in 2024, when he said he had been “tied” to his friend for a long time, also noting they have more of a "brothership."
Unlike Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's friendship or Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's public "faux feud", Denzel Washington and Lenny Kravitz’s friendship is a lot more low-key. However, that actually probably speaks to how special and meaningful it is to the two men.
Earlier this year, the two connected over another Spike Lee movie when the actor was promoting Highest 2 Lowest. During an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Washington actually called his "brother," surprising him on FaceTime right after he'd gotten out of the shower! (This in itself was a throwback to another time this had happened mid-concert.) Now that I'm privy to hijinks like these, I can't wait to see what's next.
