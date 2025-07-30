32 Superhero Movie Costume Designs That Improve On The Comics

Speaking as a fan of superhero movies, I actually tend to prefer the source material in most cases. However, if there is one thing I believe most films (and a few TV shows) have handled better than the comics, it is making the heroes and villains look pretty good. The following are some essential examples of comic book characters whose screen iterations had better costume designs.

Batman (Batman Begins)

I believe the nighttime attire worn by Christian Bale's Bruce Wayne in 2005's Batman Begins outshines what the comics had delivered up to that point, not just in the aesthetic sense. I also love this Batsuit for its practicality and ingenuity, boasting features that include a fully bulletproof top to cover his entire torso and a cape that turns into wings when an electric current is run through it.

Captain America (Captain America: The First Avenger)

Steve Rogers' original costume from Marvel Comics is a bit hokey, with its winged helmet and feathery finish, but the outfit worn by Chris Evans' MCU iteration had a bit of an uneven history before its preferred final form. In his debut in Captain America: The First Avenger, he bears the stars and stripes on a tactical suit that thankfully made a comeback in the third act of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, following his ridiculous uniform from The Avengers.

Wonder Woman (Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice)

Instead of a patriotic leotard (which, given her Themiscyrian ancestry, does not make sense), Gal Gadot's Diana Prince fights in Amazonian battle armor. It also bears a bird-shaped emblem at the top, instead of a "WW," which also would have been nonsense to include, considering she never actually gives herself the name "Wonder Woman" in the DC Extended Universe.

Ant-Man (Ant-Man)

In 2015's Ant-Man, when Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) first sees the suit and helmet that he would soon use to shrink to microscopic size, he points out that it looks like a motorcycle outfit. Indeed, it does, which alone makes it an improvement over the tight jumpsuit with a partially opened, antannaed helmet that Hank Pym wears in the comics.

Robin (Batman & Robin)

I am not a fan of the impractical, anatomically correct full rubber suits that plagued the live-action Batman movies of the '80s and '90s. However, I am thankful that Batman & Robin's grown-up version of the Boy Wonder (played by Chris O'Donnell) is not just wearing a leotard. I even admire the decision to replace the green and yellow in his color scheme with black for added stealth, like his older companion... not that stealth is ever really a necessity for these iterations of the Caped Crusaders anyway.

Iron Man (Iron Man)

I would say it is no wonder that more recent comic books show Tony Stark wearing Iron Man armor that better resembles the sleek design created for Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU iteration, instead of the bulkier original suit.

Superman (Man Of Steel)

I am still convinced that the all-time best Superman costume created for live-action media was worn by Henry Cavill in 2013's Man of Steel. In fact, I think Clark Kent's red and blues from the DC Extended Universe outshine that of any of his comic book iterations, and for one reason in particular: I have never been a fan of his red trunks, and I am happy to see that feature omitted here.

Black Panther (Captain America: Civil War)

In his first appearance in Marvel Comics, T'Challa's warrior outfit was merely a skin-tight jumpsuit with a cape. Chadwick Boseman's MCU iteration of Black Panther ditches the cape, thankfully, and gives him some tangible armor, complemented beautifully by the pointed charms placed between his neck and shoulders.

Hawkeye (The Avengers)

I would say it was the right call for Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton to lose the helmet that Hawkeye wears in the comics, as I doubt it would have translated well to live-action cinema. At least, the suit he wears in 2012's The Avengers and subsequent MCU installments retains some of the purple from his original color scheme.

Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man (Spider-Man)

Author Sean O'Connell's book, With Great Power: How Spider-Man Conquered Hollywood During the Golden Age of Comic Book Blockbusters, actually quotes my description of what, arguably, makes Tobey Maguire's suit from Sam Raimi's trilogy the best live-action Spider-Man costume. The early 2000s era Peter Parker looked best for his outfit's anatomically correct spider emblems on the front and back, striking platinum webbing, and some mean-looking eyes.

Falcon (Captain America: The Winter Soldier)

It was easier for fans to take Anthony Mackie's portrayal of Sam "Falcon" Wilson seriously than his comic book counterpart due to the drastic changes to his uniform. Removing his red and white V-neck jumpsuit with attached, foldout wings in favor of a tactical outfit and mechanical, retractable flight gear was the right call.

Scarlet Witch (WandaVision)

We caught a glimpse of what Scarlet Witch's original design would look like if adapted for live action in WandaVision when Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) wore an exaggerated headpiece, red leotard, and cape for Halloween. This would help viewers better appreciate the outfit she settles on at the end of the series, which is more grounded but also better represents her unparalleled power as a sorcerer.

Vulture (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

There are many reasons why Michael Keaton's Adrian "The Vulture" Toomes from Spider-Man: Homecoming is considered one of the all-time best Spider-Man movie villains, including his costume. Giving the experimental weapons dealer more practical wings, powered by propellers, helps ground the character better than his design in the comics, which is just an old dude in homemade feathered wings.

Thor (Thor)

Like many other Marvel Comics heroes of his time, Thor was originally depicted as wearing a tight, sleeveless jumpsuit, in addition to his signature winged metal helmet. I would say Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder boasts a decent-looking helmet at the beginning of his 2011 MCU debut, but I am especially glad his outfit actually includes armor that also covers his arms in a sleek fashion.

Star-Lord (Guardians Of The Galaxy)

Chris Pratt's Peter Quill simply looks so much cooler in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, rocking a red leather duster and protective face mask, as opposed to a uniform that looks exactly like what the Nova Corps wears in the comics.

Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange)

Instead of tights and a tunic, putting Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Stephen Strange from 2016's Doctor Strange in a monk-like robe with the Cloak of Levitation made it easier to take the role seriously in the MCU.

Shazam (Shazam!)

You could argue that the costume worn by Zachary Levi's Billy Batson is a bit cartoonish, but that fits perfectly with the more breezy, comical tone of 2019's Shazam! The biggest selling point for me, however, is the constantly glowing lightning emblem, which is just a brilliant touch.

Two-Face (The Dark Knight)

Previous iterations of Harvey "Two-Face" Dent see half of his face become a bizarre, discolored monstrosity, inspiring him to wear custom-made, dual-colored suits. For Aaron Eckhart's version from 2008's The Dark Knight, the damaged side of his face resembles a more authentic result of a burning incident, and his suit's "evil half" is simply charred from the same event, grounding his appearance and, therefore, making the Batman villain even more unsettling.

Mr. Furious (Mystery Men)

I can't imagine seeing Ben Stiller's version of Mr. Furious in the same red and black jumpsuit the raging vigilante wears in Dark Horse's Flaming Carrot comics. However, putting him in a flame-embroidered black leather duster in 1998's Mystery Men works so well.

Nick Fury (The Avengers)

Can you even begin to imagine Samuel L. Jackson wearing Nick Fury's stealth suit from the comics instead of the black leather jacket he wears in The Avengers? Not even David Hasselhoff dressed like that for his pre-MCU portrayal of the character in the made-for-TV movie, Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The Fantastic Four (2005's Fantastic Four)

I think the cast of the MCU's The Fantastic Four: First Steps looks great in their outfits, which call to mind the characters' original comic book appearances in the 1960s. However, I personally prefer the darker and more minimalistic approach in the otherwise widely despised adaptation from 2005.

M'Baku (Black Panther)

I cannot help but assume that Winston Duke's M'Baku would have looked simply ridiculous wearing a white gorilla's whole face around his head in 2018's Black Panther. However, settling for a decorative mask and a few touches of fur suit the portrayal perfectly.

Nebula (Guardians Of The Galaxy)

Originally, in the comics, Nebula was not a cyborg, but just another, otherwise fierce, blue woman with long hair like Gamora and a traditionally feminine uniform. Making Karen Gillan's iteration from Guardians of the Galaxy a victim of mechanical alterations not only improves her look, but also adds some absorbing complexity to her story.

Loki (Thor)

For 2011's Thor, it was right to get Loki out of his tight, green jumpsuit from the comics and into a more earnestly crafted outfit fit for a god, especially when played by an actor like Tom Hiddleston.

Black Spider-Man Suit (Spider-Man 3)

I realize that the Black Spidersuit from 2007's Spider-Man 3, the result of the alien Symbiote bonding with Peter Parker's red and blues, is, essentially, nothing more than a monochromatic redesign of Tobey Maguire's original suit. However, when considering how iconic that costume already was (and remains), the simple recoloring makes it pop in the same way that printing a photo in black and white tends to improve the image.

Mr. Freeze (Batman & Robin)

I don't think there is a single person who would deny that the way 1997's Batman & Robin depicts the "coldhearted" Mr. Freeze (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is egregiously over-the-top. However, I cannot deny that I believe the design of his costume, handcrafted from aircraft-grade aluminum and thousands of blue LED lights, is epic, especially when compared to the colorful jumpsuit and glass bulb helmet he was given when the comics still called him "Mr. Zero."

Charlie Cox's Daredevil (Daredevil)

The early 2000s take on non-seeing attorney Matt Murdock's vengeful vigilante alter ego (played by Ben Affleck) tried to improve on the comics' red, skintight spandex jumpsuit by replacing it with red, skintight leather. The acclaimed MCU canon series Daredevil put star Charlie Cox in a Kevlar suit with a protective helmet that combines a subtle shade of burgundy with accents of black, resulting in a suit that wins over the originals in terms of both style and function.

Pepper "Rescue" Potts (Avengers: Endgame)

In 2010, Pepper Potts took on an armored vigilante alter ego known as Rescue, whose suit was, essentially, a feminized rework of Tony Stark's Iron Man armor, color scheme, and all. When Gwyneth Paltrow brought Rescue into the MCU in Avengers: Endgame, the appearance changed things up a bit by making purple the main color of her armor.

Moon Knight (Moon Knight)

Honestly, just about all comic book iterations of Moon Knight have looked pretty cool, but Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector from the Disney+ original series, Moon Knight, boasts an outfit that is more comparatively authentic to a genuine Egyptian warrior. Not to mention, giving him actual glowing white eyes makes him infinitely more intimidating.

Yondu (Guardians Of The Galaxy)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 from 2017 pays tribute to the comic book iteration of Yondu by having Michael Rooker wear a punk rock mohawk-style fin on his head, which is certainly fun to see. However, I'm glad James Gunn refrained from bringing back the character's very revealing original outfit, which is basically two straps to cover his nipples and a skirt.

The Eternals (Eternals)

With all due respect to the late, great Jack Kirby, his original designs for the immortal Marvel heroes known as the Eternals are pretty generic. However, their outfits from Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao's 2021 movie are far sleeker and more grounded, with additional details that help them stand out from other MCU characters.

Valkyrie (Thor: Ragnarok)

Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie trades in a typical, suggestive armored leotard for awesome-looking full-body warrior garb in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.