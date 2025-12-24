‘He Can’t Have Both.’ One Big (But Lovely) Reason Michael Bublé Might Not Be Returning To The Voice

Minor spoilers for The Voice Season 28 can be found in this article. So, if you aren't caught up, check it out with a Peacock subscription!

After some intense competition, The Voice Season 28 crowned a victor from Team Niall, with Aiden Ross taking the top prize. Fans will soon be able to look forward to even more competition when the series returns for Season 29 on the 2026 TV schedule. That season, dubbed Battle of Champions, is getting a huge revamp and will only see Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine returning as coaches, but future seasons will likely see some more fan-favorites return. However, Michael Bublé may be out for good, and if the rumors hold true, I think the reason why is lovely.

The Grammy winner has served as a coach on The Voice since Season 26, winning his first two consecutive seasons. He's been a big success as a coach, and with the viewers, but it might not be all that it’s cracked up to be. According to The US Sun, Bublé has been dividing his time between Los Angeles, where the show films, and Vancouver, where he resides with his wife and children. An insider alleges it’s been taking a toll.

Michael wants to focus on his family and is going to try to be in Canada much more full-time. His kids need him and he doesn’t want to be a typical celebrity-dad that is MIA. He wants to truly be there, for his wife, too. He’s looking forward to leaving behind the chaos of Hollywood and the show’s filming schedule behind to focus on being home and being present.

Additionally, the source claims The Voice’s filming schedule has made it “impossible” for him to have a normal life. Listen, no one has officially stated Bublé is stepping away from the series, but if he does step away, this is a very compelling reason. The popular crooner has four kids. His oldest is 12 and his youngest is just three. I totally see why having to be away from them for months at a time could be difficult, and that's what the insider is saying, here:

He can’t have both… being on the show and being there for his family full time.

Michael Bublé has been very entertaining during his three seasons on The Voice, as he became the first coach to break his chair. In addition, his bromance with Adam Levine has also been one for the books. Of course, it’s hard to top Levine and Blake Shelton, but it’s sweet knowing that dynamic can exist outside of the OG duo.

If Bublé were to leave The Voice, that doesn’t necessarily mean it would be permanent. The Voice coaches have left and returned before, so it’s not like he couldn’t ever come back. Since nothing has been confirmed for future seasons beyond Season 29, fans shouldn’t worry too much right now. At the very least, if Bublé does exit for good, it sounds like he has a pretty good reason for doing so, and I wouldn’t blame him in the slightest for wanting to take a step back.

Meanwhile, there always seem to be rumors surrounding future seasons of The Voice and who could be returning or leaving. Reportedly, The Voice is shelling out millions for some of its most popular coaches, with Shelton, Levine, Gwen Stefani, and Clarkson as their dream lineup for Season 30. Allegedly, things have not been finalized, but it wouldn’t be surprising if NBC were trying to get Shelton and Levine to reunite since their bromance was arguably the best part of the show. But as always, you never know what could happen.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We'll find out more when the show returns on February 23.