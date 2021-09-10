Salem's Lot
Based on the beloved Stephen King novel, Salem's Lot tells the story of a young author (Lewis Pullman) who returns to his hometown to write a book about a traumatic incident he had as a child – but during his time there he discovers that vampires are unleashing an undead plague.
Latest about Salem's Lot
Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot Movie: An Updated Cast List
By Eric Eisenberg
The first ever big screen adaptation of Stephen King's Salem's Lot is putting together a stellar ensemble.
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Movie Is Gender Swapping A Key Character
By Eric Eisenberg
The new adaptation of Stephen King's Salem's Lot is changing a key character, and adding an exceptionally talented actor.
Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot Movie Has Cast A Top Gun: Maverick Star As Its Lead
By Adam Holmes
The Salem's Lot movie has cast its first actor.
Adapting Stephen King's Salem's Lot: How Does The Vampiric Terror Of 1979's TV Miniseries Hold Up?
By Eric Eisenberg
Taking an in-depth look back at the first small screen Stephen King adaptation: Tobe Hooper's Salem's Lot.
Building The Ultimate Stephen King Collection: Every Book, Movie And TV Series A True King Fan Should Own
By Eric Eisenberg
If you're looking to start building a Stephen King collection, let this be your first stop!
Great Stephen King Books To Read For Every Occasion
By Rich Knight
Stephen King has a lot of books. But where to start? Hopefully I can help.
10 Stephen King Funko Pops We Can't Believe They Haven't Made Yet
By Rich Knight
Stephen King is one of the most prolific and popular writers of all time. So why don't his stories have more Funko Pops?
The Biggest Challenge In Adapting Stephen King Books, According To IT And 'Salem's Lot Writer
By Gina Carbone
Here's what Gary Dauberman told CinemaBlend.
