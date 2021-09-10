Trending

Based on the beloved Stephen King novel, Salem's Lot tells the story of a young author (Lewis Pullman) who returns to his hometown to write a book about a traumatic incident he had as a child – but during his time there he discovers that vampires are unleashing an undead plague.

Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot Movie: An Updated Cast List

By Eric Eisenberg

The first ever big screen adaptation of Stephen King's Salem's Lot is putting together a stellar ensemble.

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Movie Is Gender Swapping A Key Character

By Eric Eisenberg

The new adaptation of Stephen King's Salem's Lot is changing a key character, and adding an exceptionally talented actor.

Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot Movie Has Cast A Top Gun: Maverick Star As Its Lead

By Adam Holmes

The Salem's Lot movie has cast its first actor.

Kurt Barlow first appears in Salem's Lot

Adapting Stephen King's Salem's Lot: How Does The Vampiric Terror Of 1979's TV Miniseries Hold Up?

By Eric Eisenberg

Taking an in-depth look back at the first small screen Stephen King adaptation: Tobe Hooper's Salem's Lot.

Building The Ultimate Stephen King Collection: Every Book, Movie And TV Series A True King Fan Should Own

By Eric Eisenberg

If you're looking to start building a Stephen King collection, let this be your first stop!

Stephen King

Great Stephen King Books To Read For Every Occasion

By Rich Knight

Stephen King has a lot of books. But where to start? Hopefully I can help.

Salem's Lot a vampire, arms spread, baring its fangs

Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot Movie Has Taken A Big Step Forward

By Mike Reyes

This news doesn't bite!

Stephen King Funko Pop

10 Stephen King Funko Pops We Can't Believe They Haven't Made Yet

By Rich Knight

Stephen King is one of the most prolific and popular writers of all time. So why don't his stories have more Funko Pops?

Pennywise the clown smiling It: Chapter 2

The Biggest Challenge In Adapting Stephen King Books, According To IT And 'Salem's Lot Writer

By Gina Carbone

Here's what Gary Dauberman told CinemaBlend.

Salem's Lot TV movie

Stephen King’s 'Salem’s Lot Is Finally Being Made Into A Movie, And James Wan’s Involved

By Dirk Libbey

One of Stephen King's earliest works is getting the big screen treatment for the first time.

