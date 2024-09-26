Critics Have Seen Salem’s Lot. Some Have Biting Criticism For The Horror Movie, While Others Think It’s A ‘Bloody Great Remake’
New Stephen King adaptation hits streaming soon.
There are always plenty of upcoming Stephen King movies and miniseries for fans to look forward to, but one in particular has been anticipated for a couple of years now. Salem’s Lot was filmed back in 2021, but its release was delayed. Ultimately it landed on the 2024 movie calendar, with Warner Bros. making the choice to release Salem’s Lot straight to streaming, and ahead of that October 3 premiere date, critics have gotten the opportunity to screen the film. Stephen King has already shared his opinion of the movie, so what are the critics saying?
Adapted from the novel released in 1975, Salem’s Lot stars Lewis Pullman as Ben Mears, a writer who returns to his childhood home in Jerusalem’s Lot to discover the town is being overtaken by vampires. In CinemaBlend’s review of Salem’s Lot, Eric Eisenberg says Gary Dauberman’s movie ranks in the middle of the pack of Stephen King movies, obviously condensed but sustained by its characters and scares. He rates the movie 3.5 stars out of 5, writing:
Fred Topel of UPI agrees that while this may not be the best Stephen King adaptation, the director is pretty successful at streamlining the story into a product fit for the spooky season. Topel writes:
William Bibbiani of The Wrap has an even higher opinion, saying Salem’s Lot raises the bar and may be the only Stephen King remake to get it right. Bibbiani calls the flick “a scream, with shockingly good jump scares, rousing heroics, and laugh-out-loud jokes.” This upcoming horror movie definitely deserved its day on the big screen, the critic says, continuing:
Tom Jorgensen of IGN, meanwhile, doesn’t agree, saying that while the movie kicks off well enough with a strong sense of identity, it slowly gives way to nonsense when the monsters are introduced, leading to a frustrating experience overall. Jorgensen rates the movie a “Mediocre” 5 out of 10, saying:
Jacob Oller of AV Club appears to concur, grading the movie a D+. In the process of streamlining the novel for the screen, Gary Dauberman has delivered a “scareless, slick, vampire-slaying horror, robbed of its small-town drama.” More from the critic:
Anytime a Stephen King book is adapted into a movie, characters and/or plot have to be cut, and we already know about two major changes from the novel. However, the critics aren’t in agreement over whether the director created a fun, character-driven scary movie or something with a little less soul.
If you’d like to check this out and form your own opinion about the Stephen King project, you can fire up that Max subscription starting Thursday, October 3.
