How To Watch Salem’s Lot Online And Stream The New Stephen King Adaptation From Anywhere

Premiere date: Thursday, October 3 (US, CA, AU) Release time: 12am PT / 3am ET US Stream: Max (US) International streaming options: Crave (CA) | Binge (AU)

Watch Salem’s Lot: Synopsis

As autumn falls and the days get darker, it’s the perfect time to get reacquainted with Stephen King’s spine-tingling tale about a New England town overrun by vampires. Tobe Hooper’s CBS miniseries was the first adaptation to traumatize a generation of young’uns. Now we’re headed back to the Lot as the writer of It (2017) and the creator of The Conjuring franchise present us with a terrifying new take on the undead source material. Follow our guide below to watch Salem’s Lot online – and exclusively on Max in the US.

Published in 1975, Salem’s Lot was just the second novel from prolific author King, but it’s one of his most enduring. A chilling tale about an author returning to his childhood home, only to face an ancient evil that causes a vampiric plague to run rampant through the town of Jerusalem’s Lot, the story has maintained a sturdy foothold in the popular imagination.

That’s partly thanks to Hooper’s iconic 1979 version. Yes, there was the 2004 miniseries with Rob Lowe and one critically-panned theatrical sequel. But neither grabbed viewers by the throat as forcibly as Hooper’s, with its spooky, thick-as-fog atmosphere and plethora of shriek-inducing jump scares. Remember the levitating boy at the windowpane? The hideous visage of “the master”? Of course you do! They’re the stuff of nightmares.

So it’s with high hopes and much anticipation that we return to Salem’s Lot. This first-ever feature-film adaptation features Lewis Pullman (Bad Times at the El Royale) as Ben Mears, and Jordan Preston Carter (Ms. Marvel, The Haves and the Have Nots) as horror-movie enthusiast Mark Petrie, who join forces to defeat the evil residing within the infamous Marsten House. The cast also boasts Golden Globe winner Alfre Woodard as Dr. Cody, and Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones) as the town’s latest interloper, the suave but sinister Richard Straker.

Early indications that this film won't bite are promising. It’s helmed by producer James Wan and writer-director Gary Dauberman, both of who have worked their magic with The Conjuring universe – whose movies have made over a billion dollars combined at the global box-office – while reviewers like William Bibbiani of The Wrap have called their modern reimagining a “popcorn-spilling, shriek-inducing, tricky little treat.”

Ready to sink your teeth into this brand-new King adaptation? Then read on as we explain how to watch Salem’s Lot (2024) online, and from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

Watch Salem’s Lot online in the US

(Image credit: Max)

US viewers can watch Salem’s Lot online exclusively on streaming service Max as of Thursday, October 3 and from 3am ET / 12am PT. But remember: “You can do nothing against The Master!”

A Max subscription is available from $9.99 a month. There are a number of membership options too, so if you want to skip commercials and download shows to watch on the go, you can opt for the $16.99 a month plan instead. Max has also introduced a more premium tier which throws in 4K streaming too at $20.99 a month.

Alternatively, save up to 20% by signing up to its annual rates ($99.99/$169.99/$209.99 a year respectively).

You can also now get Max as a part of a Disney Plus bundle, with prices starting from £16.99 a month.

How to watch Salem’s Lot from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Salem’s Lot online just as you would at home.

While services like Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Salem’s Lot online in Canada

(Image credit: Crave)

Got an insatiable thirst for great entertainment? Canadians will want to head to Crave to watch Salem’s Lot (2024) online, where the horror movie lands from Thursday, October 3 – the exact same day as in the US.

And if you’re new to the platform, there’s a 7-day free trial up for grabs; you will, however, need to provide a Canadian phone number and your credit card details.

Customers have a choice of three plans to subscribe to. Basic is Crave’s cheapest plan at CA$9.99 a month (+tax), but you're limited to a HD stream on one device. The Standard plan costs CA$14.99 a month (+tax) with top resolutions and the ability to watch across four devices, while the Premium option is ad-free, includes offline downloads and live channels, and costs CA$22 per month.

Can I watch Salem’s Lot online in the UK?

It might suck, but UK viewers can’t stream Salem’s Lot online just yet, and its future streaming home is yet to be announced too. It’s bound to be available online in a few months’ time, though, once its theatrical release window comes to an end.

However, unlike US viewers, UK fright fans can enjoy Salem’s Lot (2024) on the big screen. The supernatural horror film is coming to UK cinemas from Friday, October 11 – a spooky treat leading up to Halloween.

A US viewer abroad in the UK? If you want to connect to a streaming service like Max while out of the country, simply download a VPN and get access to the same great content you’d watch back home.



How to watch Salem’s Lot in Australia

(Image credit: Binge)

The master is coming…to Binge, if you’re based Down Under. Australian viewers can stream Salem’s Lot from Thursday, October 3 via the popular streaming platform. New subscribers can try out the service with its 7-day free trial, after which subscriptions begin from as little as AU$10 a month.

Away from home? Simply purchase a VPN to connect to your streaming service of choice and watch your favorite TV shows and movies from anywhere.

Salem’s Lot (2024) Trailer

Who Is The Cast Of Salem’s Lot (2024)?

Lewis Pullman as Ben Mears

Makenzie Leigh as Susan Norton

Alfre Woodard as Dr. Cody

William Sadler as Parkins Gillespie

Bill Camp as Matthew Burke

Pilou Asbæk as Richard Straker

John Benjamin Hickey as Father Callahan

Jordan Preston Carter as Mark Petrie

Spencer Treat Clark as Mike Ryerson

Nicholas Crovetti as Danny Glick

Cade Woodward as Ralph Glick

Alexander Ward as Kurt Barlow

What Can We Expect From Salem’s Lot? The latest adaptation of Stephen King’s 1975 bestseller takes us to Salem’s Lot once again to terrify a whole new generation. As per the Warner Bros. Discovery press release: “Author Ben Mears returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book only to discover his hometown is being preyed upon by a bloodthirsty vampire.” Expect full-blooded chills and thrills to make your hair stand on end.