New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (September 30 -October 6)

September comes to an end and October now begins. Anybody who hasn’t gotten into the spooky season yet is probably ready now, and all the best streaming services are here to help. A lot of great horror content is on the way, but that’s far from all.

With so much content changing joining, and leaving, streaming services with the first of the month, it can be extra difficult to find the good stuff. There’s so much new on Netflix that digging through it all can be a chore. With something new on Hulu every day, how do you decide what’s worth watching? Here are a few suggestions.

New TV

(Image credit: Netflix)

Love is Blind (Season 7) - October 2 (Netflix)

In an era where dozens of dramatic streaming shows get canceled after only a couple of seasons, reality shows have found much more success and are a great reason to have a Netflix subscription. Love is Blind has been one of Netflix’s most consistent hits over the years, seeing multiple spinoffs in other countries, but the U.S. version is back this week for Season 7.

(Image credit: Fox)

The Simpsons (Season 35) - October 2 (Disney+)

While Disney, and therefore Disney+ are known as animation powerhouses, it was only with the purchase of Fox that one of the most popular animated series ever became part of the Disney family. For three and a half decades The Simpsons has been part of our lives, and the most recent season joins the other 34 this week for everybody with a Disney+ subscription.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 5) - October 2 (Netflix)

While true crime is an incredibly popular genre now, before it took over podcasts, there was Unsolved Mysteries. The series ran for years on network TV and it has proven to be as popular today since the show was brought back by Netflix. A new batch of episodes drops this week that will likely get people playing amateur detective once again.

(Image credit: HBO/Max)

The Franchise - October 6 (Max)

Everybody loves superhero movies, but how often do we really think about what goes on behind the scenes? The Franchise debuts on HBO and Max this week with what looks to be a very humorous take on the production of a superhero franchise movie. It’s got a great cast including Daniel Brühl and Richard E. Grant and should be lots of fun.

New Movies

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Salem’s Lot - October 3 (Max)

Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot has been adapted for the screen more than once, but most King fans would likely argue that the previous versions have never quite captured the magic of King’s vampire tale. After a very long process and multiple delays, a new adaptation of Salem’s Lot will finally drop, as long as you have a Max subscription.

As October continues and we get closer to Halloween there will be even more great spooky content coming to streaming services. We’ll also see new seasons of hit shows like The Lincoln Lawyer and a new Tomb Raider animated series that fans are looking forward to seeing.