Lewis Pullman Revealed How Doing Stunts For Salem’s Lot Compared To His Work On Top Gun: Maverick, And I’m Sore Just Thinking About It
Making Salem's Lot was hard work for Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman.
When Lewis Pullman joined the cast of Top Gun: Maverick he was in for an experience unlike any other. While Tom Cruise himself is known for always doing his own stunts, Cruise made sure that everybody who flew did the same. They went to school to learn how to fly so that the action could all be done without CGI, which was tough according to all involved. Having said that, it honestly sounds like Pullman’s time making Salem’s Lot was even rougher.
In a recent interview with the Just for Variety podcast, Pullman points out that, while making Maverick was hard work, he at least got to sit down during the hardest parts of it. And making Salem’s Lot was essentially an action movie for him. He explained…
I'm aching just hearing Pullman talk about getting regularly battered while making the movie. Real injuries are possible, as Tom Cruise himself knows. Pullman calls out his stunt double, Taylor McDonald, during the interview, who he says handled some of the harsher physical work, though clearly Pullman did his share.
While Lewis Pullman may have been seated a lot making Top Gun: Maverick, we know that the work was still hard for the cast. The G-forces involved made members of the cast sick, so it wasn’t easy. Still, because all the work was done sitting down, it was a different sort of hard work compared to Salem’s Lot.
The most recent adaptation of Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot, which starred Pullman as the main character Ben Mears, is King’s version of the classic Dracula story, and as such you might not see it as an action story. However, Pullman admits that there was a lot of stunt work that he needed to do with battered and bruised him, and while it was fun, his body went through a lot. He continued…
Honestly, if given the choice, I think I’d rather ride in a fighter jet than go through the action that Pullman did for his newest film. Both would be rough on the body but only one would actually leave me bruised and sore.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.