Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
When a young man becomes the target of a malicious entity, he must figure out its intentions before it takes complete control of him.
Latest about Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Win Tickets To Be The First To See Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
By Kristy Puchko
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones is coming to theaters on January 3rd, 2014. But you and a friend could see what this freaky feature has in store before anyone else with this exclusive giveaway.
