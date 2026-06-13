I’m On Board With Carrie Preston’s Take On What She’d Like To Explore In Elsbeth Season 4

Elsbeth is coming back for another season on the 2026 TV schedule later this year, and I'm positive it will be packed full of impressive guest stars. As of now, exact details on the fourth season of the crime procedural have not been shared. However, when it comes to dream guest stars and what she'd like to see next on the show, Carrie Preston revealed an idea that I'm totally on board with.

When CBS renewed a chunk of its shows earlier this year, it was revealed that Elsbeth would indeed be coming back for Season 4. This means fans will be seeing much more of Preston’s titular character solving cases with her unique methods, while carrying her many, many bags. However, there's one specific thing the actress would like to see more of in the upcoming season, telling The Hollywood Reporter:

It would be fun to see family. Maybe meet a parent, a mother or something. Peel back that layer. We’ve seen her as a mother. We’ve seen her as a girlfriend and in an intimate relationship. We’ve seen her as a best friend. Let’s see her as a daughter. I think that would be really fun. And then, of course, I’m sure we would have a really fun time casting that.

Whether they have healthy or toxic relationships with the main character, I always love it when shows bring on family members. It would be so fun to see what Elsbeth’s parents are like and see who she got her personality from. We have been seeing more of her son, Teddy, and will probably be seeing more of him now that he’s engaged. The wedding and wedding preparations would definitely be the perfect opportunity to bring his grandparents to town.

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As for who could possibly play Elsbeth’s parents, Preston already has some ideas. Regardless of what happens on that front, though, she’s just as happy as ever that she gets to continue playing Elsbeth Tascioni. And I would just be stoked that we’d even be able to see her parents, no matter who plays them. However, the vision The Good Wife actress has for this is pretty spectacular:

Well, I once did a play many, many years ago, and Mia Farrow played my mother. That worked out pretty well, and I feel like you could see Mia Farrow as Elsbeth’s mother. I could also see Bette Midler. But we’ll see. We’re just happy to have season four.

Considering Elsbeth’s impressive guest star lineup will likely continue into the fourth season, I wouldn’t be surprised if Mia Farrow or Bette Midler eventually appeared as Elsbeth’s mother. Since Farrow has already played Preston’s mom, that would be a fun reunion, especially since she can see it happening. Of course, it may also depend on scheduling and where the storyline could go, but you never know what could happen. And with Teddy’s impending nuptials, there really is no better time for it.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait to see if Preston’s hopes will come to fruition. Elsbeth Season 4 will be premiering this fall on CBS, but a premiere date has not been announced. Even if we don’t see Elsbeth’s parents, there is going to be a lot to look out for in Season 4, between the relationships and cases. For now, all three seasons are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.