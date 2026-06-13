Ryan Reynolds Knows He's 'Lucky' To Still Have His Name On The Hollywood Marquee In His 40s

Ryan Reynolds has had an impressive Hollywood career from his early studio comedy days to his taking the world by storm as Deadpool. It goes without saying that Reynolds has been lucky to be relevant and a box office draw after all these years. The actor also is very aware of just how lucky he is, as he recently opened up about turning 40 against the backdrop of show business as well as how unpredictable continued success can be.

A producer on the emotional documentary, John Candy: I Like Me , Reynolds recently spoke to Deadline alongside his collaborators and talked about making the film. The team, which includes director Colin Hanks and producer Ryan Reynolds, got philosophical about their own Hollywood careers when asked what John Candy’s career would have looked like if he got to live out his 40s. Reynolds especially had an interesting take on the matter, pointing out that show business has its way of cycling through stars. He said:

I think there’s a moment in your 40s particularly — I know I experience it — that you kind of go, ‘Oh, this is a business, not unlike sports, where every single person’s name comes down from the marquee. It doesn’t spare anyone, and you know that, and that’s okay.

This is a surprising perspective to have, especially considering Reynolds' name has not come down from that marquees and doesn’t seem to be anytime soon. His profile alone boosted the Welsh football team Wrexham A.F.C. after he bought it, and his last big film, Deadpool & Wolverine, was a billion-dollar hit at the box office.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

He also has a number of films coming out, including a rumored appearance in Avengers Doomsday. Even with such massive success, he still has a level of self awareness about the whole situation, and he said he’s cognizant that he’s lucky to still have his name in lights after all this time:

Especially if you’ve done this into your 40s, you’re already so far ahead of the curve of expectation that it’s mind-boggling. But then you also go, ‘I’ve got to slow down a little bit. Just because every second of the day, I’m reminding myself how lucky I am to get to breathe this rare air, doesn’t mean I have to do it every second of the day.'

While Reynolds still feels lucky to be here, it seems like he's also trying to slow down a bit more if this reflection is to be believed. Aside from being a major star, he's also a family man and, when he's not working, he can be seen spending time with his wife, Blake Lively, and the four children they share together. His external business ventures have also seemingly taken priority over the years as well as his producing endeavors. This doesn’t sound exactly like a slowing down, more like a refocusing, which makes sense as the industry changes.

More on Ryan Reynolds I’m Pumped Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Just Re-Teamed For a Brand New Disney+ Project

However, all of this doesn’t mean Ryan Reynolds' acting career is over. He currently has various acting-related projects in various stages of development. He is indeed a lucky guy, and I like that he seemingly he knows it. So, even if his priorities are shifting, his love of being a movie star is ever present. He’s an interesting Hollywood figure, with a career that has shifted over time, and I’m looking forward to seeing how it evolves as he looks towards his 50s.

You can see Ryan Reynolds’ latest producing endeavor, John Candy: I Like Me You, which is currently streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription. Fans can also see him alongside Kenneth Branagh in Mayday, which will be available to stream with an Apple TV subscription on September 4, 2026. For more information on other exciting titles coming to cinemas and streaming in the near future make sure to consult the 2026 movie schedule.