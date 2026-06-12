First Reviews For Every Year After Are In, And There's A Lot Of Comments About The Summer I Turned Pretty
Is this our next summer romance binge?
Romance series are all the rage right now — especially those book-to-screen adaptations — with temperature-raising shows like Off Campus hitting the 2026 TV schedule this year following hits like Heated Rivalry and The Summer I Turned Pretty. A new one is now available, as Every Year After can be streamed with a Prime Video subscription, and a lot of critics are mentioning Belly’s love triangle with the Fisher brothers.
The Carley Fortune adaptation tells the story of Persephone “Percy” Fraser and Sam Florek, childhood friends who fall in love but then split after a devastating betrayal. Ten years later, they reconnect when Percy returns to the lake town where they spent their summers growing up. Summering together on the water, you say? Yeah, that sounds like The Summer I Turned Pretty, but in her Every Year After review, Lissete Lanuza Sáenz of Fangirlish says that while there are two brothers and a summer romance, the new series stands on its own merits. The critic says:
Meredith Loftus of Collider rates the series 7 out of 10, agreeing that the comparisons to be made between Every Year After and TSITP are surface-level, with the Carley Fortune adaptation distinguishing itself with its dual timeline and coming-of-age stories. That means the lead actors have to be dialed in, and move over Belly and Conrad (or Jeremiah), because Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett are firing on all cylinders. Loftus writes:
Sarah Dempster of The Guardian gives it 3 out of 5 stars and writes that much of Every Year After consists of bare-chested hunks celebrating their “hunkery.” The series is difficult to resist, the critic says, and I am not dismayed by her description of the Prime Video show as “sweet, irresistible trash.” Dempster continues:
Not every critic is swooning as hard as those above, however. Angie Han of THR says Every Year After proves that recapturing the magic of The Summer I Turned Pretty is easier said than done. Rather than selling us a romantic fantasy, the series drowns in its own heartbreak, Han says:
Mariah Eakin of The Wrap admits Every Year After will almost certainly be a hit for the streamer, in part because of the familiar and beloved story of a high-schooler palling around with two floppy-haired brothers on summer vacation. However, the series feels uninspired, with a predictable story whose dual timelines are more confusing than novel. Eakin concludes:
While the reviews are not unanimous, it seems that more critics are enjoying Every Year After than not, giving it a collective 71% on Rotten Tomatoes. All eight episodes of Season 1 are available to stream now on Prime Video, whether you’re a fan of Carley Fortune and want to see what changes were made to the book or you’re looking for your next summer romance binge.
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Either way, it sounds like it’s at least a good way to pass the time while we wait for The Summer I Turned Pretty movie.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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