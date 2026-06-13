What’s Diddy Doing With His Spare Time In Prison? His Lawyer Shares Insight

Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy remains in prison after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The 56-year-old former rapper is currently incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, where he’s serving out the remainder of a four-year prison sentence, which is technically around 50 months. Combs now finds himself in a position in which he has a lot of spare time on his hands. Now, his attorney is providing some insight into what he’s been doing while behind bars.

What’s Diddy Been Doing In Prison?

Before being transferred to Fort Dix, Diddy remained in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center throughout the duration of his trial. The MDC has been called a “celebrity jail,” but it’s also reportedly a rough environment for inmates. When it comes to Fort Dix, the “Bad Boy for Life” performer has reportedly been settling in fine. One of Combs’ lawyers, Juda Engelmayer, spoke about how he’d been holding up behind bars and alleged that her client had found a few outlets:

If he’s in the yard, he tries to play basketball. [He] isn’t looking to become jacked — he just wants to stay healthy and keep his mind healthy.

Engelmayer shared these comments with Us Weekly as part of a cover story, and they seem to track with reports that Combs has been aiming to keep a low profile while in prison. One of the key reasons the Sean John founder reportedly wanted to be transferred to the facility in the first place was because of its Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP), of which participation can lead to time being shaved off a sentence. Engelmayer also discussed some other personal activities Combs has apparently taken to heart:

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[He] meditates and prays. [That’s] become part of his faith and therapy journey.

A low-security prison, Fort Dix has been described as a “zoo” by a former inmate, who claims “a lot of the food is expired” and that many of the toilets and showers remain “broken.” (The Federal Bureau of Prisons has not responded to those accusations.) Any purported issues in the prison aside, though, Diddy has seemingly continued to navigate his surroundings accordingly while he awaits word on a decision for his appeal.

What’s Happening With Diddy’s Appeal?

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Shortly after Sean Combs’ prison transfer, it was reported that his legal team was appealing to have his sentencing from Judge Arun Subramanian overturned. Combs’ lawyers have argued that Judge Subramanian didn’t rely solely on presented evidence in order to reach his verdict. In Team Combs’ perspective, used his findings of his own to determine whether Combs “coerced” women into sexually charged situations. They’ve also argued that the Freak-Offs Combs filmed only constitute amateur photography, which is protected by the First Amendment.

Prosecutors have stood in staunch opposition to the arguments made by Diddy’s team, as they’ve asserted that Judge Subrmanian’s ruling was just. With that, in February, prosecutors filed paperwork to have the ruling affirmed. Combs’ lawyers eventually gave their oral arguments before a three-judge panel during a hearing held this past April. As of this writing, a decision has still yet to be formally announced.

While it’s still uncertain whether Sean Combs’ appeal will be successful, there are those who believe he’ll be released early, including 50 Cent. There’s no timetable for when a decision will be reached by the panel, so Combs – who’s simultaneously facing various other lawsuits – will remain at Fort Dix in the meantime. The public will have to rely on Combs’ lawyers and/or others he’s been in contact with as of late to get updates on his time in prison.