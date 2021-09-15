Kick-Ass
Dave Lizewski is a high school student who no one notices and comic book fan who one day decides to become a superhero, even though he has no powers, training or actual reason to do so.
14 Massive Movies Brad Pitt Almost Starred In
Brad Pitt has missed out on some huge roles throughout his illustrious career.
Kick-Ass Is Getting A Reboot, But With Possibly One Big Change
Five years after Kick-Ass 2, it looks like we'll finally be seeing the violent superhero return to the big screen, but this time, Kick-Ass may not be what you expect.
The 10 Best R-Rated Comic Book Movies Of All Time
Don’t ever let anyone tell you that comic books and comic book movies are solely for younger audiences. We've determined the 10 best R-rated comic book movies of all time.
Kick-Ass Will Inspire At Least 2 More Movies
Matthew Vaughn wants to make 2 more Kick-Ass films, and there's one prequel you should be very excited about.
