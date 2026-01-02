It's The Time Of Year For Major Closures At Universal Orlando. One Reason I'm Especially Bummed One Harry Potter Ride Will Be Down

While the holiday season at most theme parks technically runs for a few more days, we’ll soon be shifting out of the lights and the decorations and into a more “traditional” setting. Unfortunately, this time of year, traditional also means “closed" in many cases, and such is the case at Universal Orlando Resort.

The Early Part Of The Year Frequently Sees Theme Park Closures

The first couple of months of the year are as close to a slow season as theme parks have anymore. So, following the often busy Christmas season, many rides are closed down for regular refurbishment. Universal Orlando Resort has several rides planned for closure over the next couple of months, according to its website.

The most significant closure is the Jurassic Park River Adventure, which will be closed for most of 2026, with the ride closing starting on January 5, and reopening currently set for November 19. Another major attraction at Universal Studios Florida, the popular Revenge of the Mummy roller coaster, has a much smaller shutdown planned from January 15-21, 2026. Revenge of the Mummy closed around this time in 2022 for a much longer period, which had fans worried about its fate. Luckily, the ride has continued unscathed.

However, there is one particular closure that, while it isn’t for too long, may be felt more significantly than any thrill ride.

(Image credit: Universal Destinations & Experiences)

The Hogwarts Express Refurb Removes More Than Just A Ride

If you’re planning to visit Universal Orlando Resort in February, be aware that the Hogwarts Express is currently scheduled for a temporary closure starting February 9th and running through the 23rd.

While it’s only a two-week shutdown, which isn’t all that bad considering, the thing that makes this closure unfortunate, no matter how unavoidable it is, is that the Hogwarts Express isn’t simply a ride; it’s a mode of transportation. The Hogwarts Express connects the Diagon Alley land found at Universal Studios Hollywood to Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure. It’s the only way to move between the two parks without exiting and reentering, and it’s one of the best ways to move between theme parks in any resort.

On top of that, the closure is happening just two days after the start of Mardi Gras at Universal Studios Florida. The event exists as a way to draw in guests during an otherwise slow period, and is a festival that is absolutely worth attending if you like music or food. Although, attending a Universal Studios Mardi Gras concert is no easy accomplishment.

Sometimes refurbishments run longer than scheduled, and I only hope that doesn’t happen here. The Hogwarts Express needs to close now and then to make sure it doesn’t have unexpected closures that last much longer, but Universal Orlando Resort is certainly an easier place to get around when the train is running on time.