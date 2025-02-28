After Law And Order: SVU's Twist On The Usual Format, Guest Donna Lynne Champlin Shares Why Her 'Biggest Struggle' Was 'So Much Fun'
Guest star Donna Lynne Champlin opened up about working with Mariska Hargitay on SVU.
Spoilers ahead for Episode 14 of NBC's Law & Order: SVU Season 26 in the 2025 TV schedule, called "The Grid Plan" and available streaming next day with a Peacock subscription.
Law & Order: SVU found a formula that works going back to the pilot in 1999, but the NBC hit sometimes departs from that formula. That was the case for "The Grid Plan," which not only revealed the assault in a different way than usual, but featured a victim who proactively made herself part of the investigation. Doing so didn't really help her case, but a scene between Megan (The Perfect Couple's Donna Lynne Champlin) and Benson (Mariska Hargitay) clarified what was driving her. Champlin spoke with CinemaBlend about the powerful episode.
Megan came to New York City to have fun with as many Broadway shows as she could fit into her week away from Iowa, but this being Law & Order: SVU, something went horrifyingly wrong for her when she was attacked in an alcove in Times Square. "The Grid Plan" didn't actually show her assault at the beginning the way episodes often do, and I started to wonder if a sequence that Donna Lynne Champlin mentioned in our interview had been cut.
Instead, it was saved for later, and Megan spent much of the episode involving herself in the investigation until the Special Victims crew stopped her. Benson finally seemed to get through to her, pointing out that Megan was displacing worries about her health with the assault that she believed she could do something about. Benson confided something that she certainly doesn't tell every victim, and Donna Lynne Champlin broke the scene down, telling me:
The reaction of a person who hadn't been recently hit by a dire medical diagnosis and then a brutal sexual assault would likely be sympathetic and kind; Megan wasn't in that kind of place emotionally, which Champlin connected with after receiving a note on her performance. She went on:
Megan stopped interfering with the investigation as the trial approached, but that didn't mean that she was ready for what awaited her in the courtroom. When she was on the stand, the defense attorney both announced her MS diagnosis in open court and then more or less interrogated her about whether her assault was actually consensual sex.
It was when Megan was being bombarded with harsh questions on the stand that she flashed back to the assault scenes in Times Square, which Donna Lynne Champlin filmed in silhouette in an alley. The actress had to deliver emotional performances while simply sitting in a chair on the witness stand, and she explained what she enjoyed about it:
The only ones who do much moving in SVU's courtroom scenes are the attorneys, and even that depends on how active Carisi is in a given week now that he's on the mend form his own ordeal. That means quick blocking in rehearsal, but challenges in other aspects of filming. Champlin continued:
Champlin went on to say that it "always makes me laugh when they" ask for pickups that involve jumping right back into heavy moments, but she has her "own toolbox" and "own way of doing it." While there wasn't a lot to make Megan laugh in her episode of Law & Order: SVU, she got as happy an ending as possible: a guilty verdict, a supportive husband, and the realization that her ordeal didn't ruin New York City for her.
The format was just a bit different than usual for Law & Order: SVU with how involved the victim was from start to finish, and you'll be able to revisit the episode streaming with Peacock. New installments of SVU will also continue airing on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, following Law & Order at 8 p.m. ET. As for the third show in the franchise, Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 finally has a streaming premiere date.
