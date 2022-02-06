Peacock Subscription: The Plans, The Price And What’s Included

At this point, there’s a high probability you have a free Peacock subscription, even if you forgot about it until I mentioned it just now. Now that you’re back from checking to make sure you haven’t been paying for Peacock Premium without knowing about it for the past few months (totally not saying that’s happened to me before), you may be thinking about signing up for it to see what all the fuss is about, especially with some of those great and exciting original shows and all those great movies.

Below is a quick breakdown of the service, where I will answer questions ranging from “How much does Peacock cost?” to “Hey, can I watch live sports?” to “Wait, there are shows besides The Office?” and so on. Let’s talk it out…

The Peacock Subscription Plans And Price

As I mentioned just above, there are multiple Peacock subscription tiers — Free, Premium, and Premium Plus — with each having their own pros and cons. Time to break those down now.

Peacock Free

For starters, there is the Peacock Free, which, as the name suggests, doesn’t cost you a thing. Now, there are some trade-offs with this option, the most pressing be you don’t have access to the full library of content and instead you can only watch select movies and shows. Oh and there are ads. But again, it’s free!

Peacock Premium ($4.99/month)

Then there is Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month and gives you access to the everything the streaming service has to offer. This includes all those Peacock originals and the massive library of great movies and shows. You can also watch NBC hit series the day after they air on traditional TV. It should be noted that there are ads during a lot of the shows but not as bad as the free model.

Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/month)

And then there is Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $9.99 per month and gives you everything the Premium model offers but without all the ads. You will still have to deal with ads when you’re watching live sports, other broadcasts, and select titles (due to streaming rights), but this is rarely a problem in my experience. You can also download certain movies and shows for offline viewing on your mobile device.

The Peacock Streaming Library Has Tons Of Beloved TV Shows

Want to watch the later seasons of Law & Order while you wait for the return of the crime drama, catch up on Yellowstone, or watch classic comedy series like The Office and Parks and Recreation? Well, Peacock is the way to go. You will need a Peacock Premium subscription to take in all of these shows, but once you do sign up, you’ll have thousands of hours of some of best shows from the NBCUniversal family of channels at your fingertips.

Another cool thing is how Peacock will group together the various Law & Order franchises as well as the One Chicago shows in collections, making it even easier to catch up on everything you have missed.

There Is Also A Massive Collection Of Movies

Like any streaming service, Peacock comes loaded with an assortment of movies from just about every genre and film era imaginable. In the past, Peacock has offered subscribers the entire Harry Potter franchise and other sets of favorite-movies. And even though titles will come and go throughout the course of the year, there is always something that will take the place of The Karate Kid franchise when the series eventually leaves the service.

In addition to grouping together beloved franchises, Peacock also has actor collections that will bring you to a hub where you’ll find every Will Smith, Ryan Reynolds, and Jennifer Aniston movie currently available on the platform, which is honestly something we should see more of in today’s streaming world.

Peacock Has Great Original TV Shows, Movies And Documentaries

Classic movies and TV shows are great and all, but with the way titles shuffle from one streaming service to the next, a platform needs to have great originals if it wants to attract new subscribers and keep current members around. Luckily, Peacock has an entire collection of great original TV shows, movies, and even documentaries, like the service’s true crime collection. With new shows like True Story with Ed and Randall, Wolf Like Me, Dr. Death, there’s plenty to keep you happy, even when your favorite movies eventually disappear.

Peacock Is Home To The WWE Network

In January 2021, it was announced that the WWE Network was coming to Peacock, effectively giving every Peacock subscriber access to thousands of hours of wrestling content including classic shows and live events each month. And while the service is a mixed bag, the fact that it doesn’t cost you anything besides a Peacock Premium subscription more than makes up for it.

So if you want to relive the craziest moments from the Royal Rumble or check out some of the most electrifying WrestleMania main event matches, WWE Network on Peacock is the way to go. Plus, there are a ton of great wrestling documentaries to sink your teeth into as well.

Live Sporting Events Like Super Bowl LVI And The Winter Olympics

Whether it’s being able to watch the Super Bowl streaming or having access to every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Peacock has you more than covered when it comes to live sports. Even when two of the biggest sporting events of the year are going down on the streaming service, Peacock has a lot to offer its subscribers.

At any given time you can watch rugby, golf, motocross, and even English Premier League soccer live on Peacock. On top of that, you can check out a large assortment of daily and weekly shows from NBC Sports, including The Dan Patrick Show, The Rich Eisen Show, and so much more. And don’t even get me started on the sports documentaries offered by Peacock.

Peacock Is Available On Most Modern Streaming Devices

Like mosts streaming services, you can watch Peacock on a number of different devices. This includes all the major web browsers, Android and iOS phones and tablets, popular streaming boxes, and all modern PlayStation and XBOX consoles. The platform is also compatible with various smart TVs.

I have personally tested Peacock on my Samsung and LG smart TVs, PlayStation 5, Roku, Tivo Stream, Chrome and Safari browsers, and iPhone 12, and there aren’t any issues to report. If only this were the case for other streaming services out there.

Check out the full list of Peacock compatible devices.

Hopefully all of this helps make sense of Peacock, its various subscription options, and everything that comes along with them. And if you end up subscribing to the service, take a look at all the new shows you can expect to watch in the coming weeks and months.