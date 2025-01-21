After Law And Order: SVU Gave Carisi The 'Wake-Up Call' He Needed, Peter Scanavino Talked Filming His Most Emotional Moments With Mariska Hargitay
The actor opened up about Carisi finally coming clean to Benson.
Law & Order: SVU didn't hold back from delivering very personal drama early in the 2025 TV schedule, with the winter premiere picking up where the devastating fall finale left off on a traumatized ADA Carisi. He was back at work in the first episode of the new year, called "First Light," but off his game as he flashed back to his experience in the deli. It was clear why Peter Scanavino previously told CinemaBlend that his character needed some "tough love," which he ultimately got from Captain Benson. Following the episode, Scanavino opened up about Carisi's "wake-up call" and filming the emotional climax with Mariska Hargitay.
Carisi fumbled his first case of the new year, to the point that it was painfully possible that a rape victim wouldn't get justice, and that weight certainly wasn't lost on him when he got a phone call from DA Baxter, played on Law & Order by Tony Goldwyn. He finally got candid with Benson in an emotional scene in which they were alone in the courtroom, admitting that he couldn't "even smile while my kids are opening their Christmas presents" and "Maybe I don't have any feelings left," meaning that he didn't have the passion he needed to win a case.
He also admitted that he was angry, which Benson pointed out – not insensitively – was a feeling. She reminded him of all the work that he'd put in to get from being a detective to a prosecutor, and finally held his hand and say that she wants him to "wake up" and "come back." It was a relatively quick but powerful scene, and the conversation was what Carisi needed. Although he couldn't undo his earlier blunders in the courtroom, he did get the leverage he needed for a plea deal to give the victim some justice. (You can find the episode streaming with a Peacock subscription now.)
So, when I spoke with Peter Scanavino about the second big Carisi episode of Season 26, I asked for his thoughts on why Benson was the right person to get Carisi to wake up. After all, the winter premiere also featured Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins, Carisi's wife. Scanavino shared:
The conversation certainly worked; not only did Carisi's plea deal guarantee 25 years behind bars for the husband who had arranged for the assault of his wife, but he also cracked a smile when the episode ended on him having dinner with Rollins and their three kids. It wasn't quite the SVU version of a therapy session that did the trick, though, as Scanavino went on:
It was also meaningful that the scene took place between Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino, and not just because Hargitay is easily the Law & Order actor who has been in the most episodes of the franchise. Benson and Carisi have a long history together, and according to Peter Scanavino, his co-star guided a lot of their emotional scene in the winter premiere. He said:
While it remains to be seen if "First Light" truly was the end of this storyline for Carisi or the trauma of the deli hostage situation will resurface again, it seems that he's back to his old self for the time being. After finally smiling with his family at the end of the winter premiere, all seems fine with him in the next episode... or as fine as anybody ever is on Law & Order: SVU! Check out the promo for the next episode below:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Tune in to NBC on Thursday, January 23 at 9 p.m. ET for the next episode of Law & Order: SVU Season 26, called "Master Key." As always in the 2024-2025 TV season, SVU airs between Law & Order Season 24 at 8 p.m. ET and Found Season 2 at 10 p.m. ET. As for whether anybody from SVU will cross over with anybody from Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5... well, we're still waiting on a premiere date for when Christopher Meloni's show will arrive on Peacock as a streaming original.
You can also find the last two big Carisi episodes of SVU streaming on Peacock now, and I for one consider them to be two of the best episodes of Season 26 so far as well as two of Scanavino's best from his long run as the detective-turned-ADA.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).