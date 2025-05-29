Law And Order: Organized Crime Star Shares How Dick Wolf 'Makes It Worth Your While' To Come Back To The Franchise
Here's what the multi-show Law & Order alum told us.
The Law & Order franchise in truly one of a kind, starting with Dick Wolf's creation of the original series in 1990 and advancing to span six spinoffs, two of which are still releasing new episodes alongside the original in the 2025 TV schedule. After nearly 40 years and literally thousands of episodes mostly set in New York City, is it any surprise that actors have played multiple characters within the franchise or even reprised roles many years later? Well, former Law & Order: Criminal Intent actress Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio joined Organized Crime this year, and she opened up about what makes actors want to come back to Dick Wolf's world.
In fact, Mastrantonio isn't even the only Organized Crime cast member to leave and then return to the franchise. Christopher Meloni famously left the SVU corner of the Law & Order world as Elliot Stabler before coming back for OC nearly a decade later, while Dean Norris, Rick Gonzalez, and Michael Trotter returned as new characters. For her part, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio recurred in Season 9 of Criminal Intent as Captain Zoe Callus in 2010 before joining OC Season 5 as Isabella Spezzano. (You can find Season 5 streaming with a Peacock subscription now.)
Isabella's time on Organized Crime was unfortunately short, but she certainly made an impact over the course of her few episodes. When I spoke with Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio about Isabella's big final twist, she weighed in on coming back to the Law & Order franchise:
Apparently, Dick Wolf – who is also an executive producer on NBC's One Chicago shows, CBS' FBI shows and the upcoming CIA – knows how to run a tight ship when it comes to the Law & Order franchise to make it worth actors' while to come back. That includes paying well! Mastrantonio went on:
While many people have commutes from home to work, I'd say it's a safe bet that London to New York is pretty extreme for just about anybody! The actress had nothing bad to say about how the Criminal Intent production team and Wolf Entertainment handled her travel, and even found another perk for playing an NYPD captain instead of a beat cop or detective. She said:
Actors who play detectives are generally the ones in the Law & Order world who are running through the streets of NYC in rain, shine, or snow, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio clearly enjoyed getting her office scenes on Criminal Intent.
Oddly enough, she may have had more action-packed sequences in three episodes of Organized Crime than all her episodes of CI Season 9! The actress elaborated on how the Wolf team has made the experience comfortable:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The television industry seems to somewhat in a state of flux, accounting for Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio's decision to return to the Law & Order franchise while some Wolf Entertainment shows have made cuts recently. SVU is losing series regulars Octavio Pisano and Juliana Martinez ahead of Season 27 in the fall, although the series is also bringing former series regular Kelli Giddish back.
Over in the One Chicago corner of Dick Wolf's TV universe, Chicago Fire series regulars Jake Lockett and Daniel Kyri are out ahead of Season 14. It was never explicitly confirmed one way or the other if the SVU and Fire cuts were for budget reasons, although one CBS exec confirmed that economics were behind FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International's cancellations.
At the time of writing, the majority of the Wolf Entertainment shows that were not cancelled are currently on summer hiatus. That said, you can keep catching new episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime on Thursdays, streaming exclusively on Peacock.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.