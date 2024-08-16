‘For Legal Reasons, I Cannot Say More’: Alien: Romulus Director Talks About The Clues ‘Hiding In Plain Sight’ That Link The Film To Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley
Will Ripley be referenced in Alien: Romulus?
Alien: Romulus is the latest in a trend from some of the best horror movie franchises that have gone back to basics by making direct sequels to the original film rather than continuing where things left off. The one major difference with Romulus is that while movies like Halloween or The Exorcist: Believer essentially erase all previous sequels, the new Alien movie is in between the first two films, so the existing Alien timeline and the story of Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley still happens exactly as fans know it.
That leads to the obvious question, does the new movie connect to Alien or Aliens, two of the best sci-fi movies of all time, in any way other than the inclusion of Xenomorphs? Will the story of Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley, who is sleeping through the new movie as she does between sequels, be included in any way? As you an see in the video above, director Fede Álvarez was asked that question on our own Reelblend podcast, and he made a point to not answer the question, saying…
Álvarez saying he can’t say anything for “legal reasons” sounds a little wild. Maybe his contract specifically states he can’t reveal spoilers. Considering what studios have done to try and prevent spoilers, that wouldn't be a shock.
The director of a movie saying that a character “could” have been part of a story is some expert deflection, considering clearly Álvarez knows the answer. Either there are references to Ripley in the movie or there are not. The director is trying to avoid spoilers, as our interview was conducted before Alien: Romulus’s release date today, which is fair. Check out the full interview below.
Ultimately, it sounds like the answer is yes, there are references to Ripley in Alien: Romulus. Fede Álvarez indicates there are no direct references to Ripley in the new film, but he says there are things “hiding in plain sight” that he doesn’t expect most viewers will notice the first time they see the movie. He explained…
With the first showing of Alien: Romulus taking place last night, some may have already discovered whatever it is that Fede Álvarez is referring to here. A lot more people are expected to watch the film this weekend and while these references may be well hidden, it seems likely that at least some people will notice them.
