‘For Legal Reasons, I Cannot Say More’: Alien: Romulus Director Talks About The Clues ‘Hiding In Plain Sight’ That Link The Film To Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley

Alien: Romulus is the latest in a trend from some of the best horror movie franchises that have gone back to basics by making direct sequels to the original film rather than continuing where things left off. The one major difference with Romulus is that while movies like Halloween or The Exorcist: Believer essentially erase all previous sequels, the new Alien movie is in between the first two films, so the existing Alien timeline and the story of Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley still happens exactly as fans know it.

That leads to the obvious question, does the new movie connect to Alien or Aliens, two of the best sci-fi movies of all time, in any way other than the inclusion of Xenomorphs? Will the story of Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley, who is sleeping through the new movie as she does between sequels, be included in any way? As you an see in the video above, director Fede Álvarez was asked that question on our own Reelblend podcast, and he made a point to not answer the question, saying…

I wouldn't say it's impossible, because no one knows exactly what happened in all those years that she's been drifting away. I cannot say more. I think, for legal reasons, I cannot say more. I would say it's not impossible. I think it's totally possible. I think it's totally possible that (she) could have been a part of the story somehow. That's all I can say, really.

Álvarez saying he can’t say anything for “legal reasons” sounds a little wild. Maybe his contract specifically states he can’t reveal spoilers. Considering what studios have done to try and prevent spoilers, that wouldn't be a shock.

The director of a movie saying that a character “could” have been part of a story is some expert deflection, considering clearly Álvarez knows the answer. Either there are references to Ripley in the movie or there are not. The director is trying to avoid spoilers, as our interview was conducted before Alien: Romulus’s release date today, which is fair. Check out the full interview below.

Fede Ãlvarez 'Alien: Romulus' Interview | Ridley Scott's Notes, Recreating 1980s Horror & More - YouTube Watch On

Ultimately, it sounds like the answer is yes, there are references to Ripley in Alien: Romulus. Fede Álvarez indicates there are no direct references to Ripley in the new film, but he says there are things “hiding in plain sight” that he doesn’t expect most viewers will notice the first time they see the movie. He explained…

I think you have to ask me this question again. Let’s put it in the books, and you ask me this question, maybe, you know, a month from now when people – wait for people to see the movie, and it is right in front of you. There are a few things I've hidden in that movie that is the answer to this question. It's just very well hidden, but they're hiding in plain sight. I'm just waiting for that guy on his own watching the movie for the third time to starting going, ‘Wait a minute, wait a minute, wait a minute.’ And going insane. Discovering a few clues that have been planted in the movie.

With the first showing of Alien: Romulus taking place last night, some may have already discovered whatever it is that Fede Álvarez is referring to here. A lot more people are expected to watch the film this weekend and while these references may be well hidden, it seems likely that at least some people will notice them.