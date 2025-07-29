'Little F–-ker' Tom Cruise Was Roasted By Oasis Back In 2007, But That Didn't Stop Him From Attending Their Concert

Tom Cruise is one of the biggest action stars ever, known for his penchant for death-defying stunts in projects like the Mission: Impossible movies and Top Gun. While he's got a ton of fans, including Steven Spielberg who credited him with saving the film industry, there are also some haters. Members of the band Oasis are famously in the latter category, although that didn't stop Cruise from attending their recent show. Let's break it all down.

There are tons of questions about Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning, but Tom Cruise's fans might also have queries about his recent choice of music. NME reports that the 63 year-old actor attended Oasis' first Wembly performance. Although pop culture historians will remember that they publicly talked smack about him in the past.

The beef originates from Oasis' tour film Lord Don’t Slow Me Down. In it songwriter Noel Gallagher didn't mince words regarding his feelings about Cruise and his career. He was quoted saying:

He’s a little fucker, and he’s not been in one good film in his entire career.

Ouch. While fans debate Tom Cruise's best performances, it sounds like the "Champagne Supernova" singer simply didn't think any of them were good. To be clear, this comment is more than a decade old, so it's possible that Gallagher has changed his mind.

It turns out he wasn't the only member of the band who went on record about their disdain for Cruise. In the same doc, Liam Gallagher also voices his disdain for the actor's filmography. While he said Cocktail was "great", he also stated:

I hate Tom Cruise. Bastard. Him and Michael Owen.

Well, he certainly didn't mince words. Alas, it looks like Tom Cruise himself isn't holding a grudge, since he went and supported the band last weekend. Either that or he never realized that the band so publicly took shots at his career. Hey, music has a way of bringing people together.

These negative opinions about Cruise stand in stark juxtaposition to the general sentiment about the action star lately. As previously mentioned, the release of Top Gun: Maverick was a huge success, and some cited it as the reason why people returned to movie theaters post-pandemic. Then there's the ongoing Mission: Impossible franchise, which has kept him at the top of the action genre into his 60s.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Of course, every actor has a few clunkers on their resume, and Tom Cruise is no exception. For instance, The Mummy failed to start an entire cinematic universe. But saying that he's not given any good performances might be a bit of a stretch.

Tom Cruise has a number of upcoming projects coming down the line, on the 2025 movie release list and beyond. So hopefully Oasis' band members have gotten over their hate because it looks like he's not going anywhere.