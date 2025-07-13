'Wow, F--k Me.' The One Big Ridley Scott-Related Note Alien: Earth's Team Got When They Got The Greenlight

On the 2025 TV schedule, no one can hear you scream. That said, if you’re a legendary filmmaker like Ridley Scott, people will definitely hear you drop an F-bomb in response to your addition to the Alien movie timeline. It’s a reaction that the OG franchise director offered when seeing familiar-looking ship designs for Noah Hawley's Alien: Earth - a result that came after several years, and a very specific ask.

It’s a story that’s fit to print, and SFX on CinemaBlend was able to exclusively nab it through early interviews for Noah Hawley’s series. Set to debut this August, another party that was on hand to discuss the process was Scott Free’s Chief Creative Officer, David W. Zucker. Sharing Mr. Scott’s surprise when seeing one of Alien: Earth’s vehicles, Zucker offered the following:

When Ridley first saw it, he was like, ‘Wow, fuck me. I know that ship, and I know that world.’ While still being able to have some intimacy and some connectivity to what you may have experienced before, you certainly need not have seen the films to enjoy what’s been crafted here.

Newcomers who haven’t mainlined every entry through their Hulu subscription can very easily use that platform to keep up with this story that occupies a time frame close to when 1979’s Alien transpired. Also, as we know from Noah Hawley’s decision to ignore Prometheus’ aesthetic, vessels like the USCSS Maginot look more like the Nostromo we all know and love. Which is probably good news for anyone who can't seem to deviate from a straight-lined run whilst dodging a rolling spaceship.

The detail that makes this whole tale really interesting is that when the Fargo creator was asked to first pitch his take on Alien: Earth in 2018, keeping away from the first Scott era of installments was a concern. It seems that this factor eventually gave way to the take we’ve seen in the marketing, where the Maginot crash lands on our third rock from the sun, and has some surprises to offer.

Earth will finally get its chance to meet a proper Xenomorph, which may help dismiss fans' conflicted feelings on Alien: Earth's title. What sort of new horrors await us in those mysterious crates? The crew of the ship that induces this story probably didn't know, and with a familiar yet fresh feeling ahead, learning the truth could be a deadly sort of excitement.

Much like Ridley Scott’s profanity-laden approval of Alien: Romulus , this hearty endorsement could be a good sign for this eight-episode series. If you’re screaming for Alien: Earth, you may want to go grab some water. We won’t be seeing this new nightmare get started until August 12th at 8 PM ET on FX, with new episodes also being available on Hulu.