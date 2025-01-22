America’s Got Talent Winner Richard Goodall Reflects On How His Victory Might Affect Season 20

There’s a reason why America’s Got Talent will officially have been around for 20 seasons this year when the latest edition joins the 2025 TV schedule . It just always showcases some A+ acts. We were especially reminded why it’s our favorite competition show last season when “the singing janitor” Richard Goodall auditioned and was later crowned Season 19’s winner . When CinemaBlend spoke to Goodall about his thoughts on the upcoming season, he shared how he thinks his victory may influence the latest hopefuls.

It’s been four months since Richard Goodall was officially announced as the latest winner of America’s Got Talent, and when I caught up with him, he had a lot of exciting developments in his life to talk about. For one, Goodall shared how fame is treating him . He may have to stop “every 10 feet at Walmart,” but he’s also immensely grateful to be an inspiration to others. Here’s his personal prediction for Season 20:

Honestly, this year, I believe this in all my heart, I think with me winning and how I won, I think the sky's the limit. Anybody can try out. And I think me winning kind of proves that it doesn't have to be those polished people that play in Vegas or somebody from overseas that have been doing it for years and years that are polished and professional.

While America’s Got Talent open call auditions were set to occur last week, the Los Angeles wildfires caused a rescheduling . While fans wait to see the brave souls who decide to share their talents with judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara, Goodall thinks his win shows how truly “anybody” can not only audition but win the hearts of America more than ever before. As he continued:

Now, I think people realize that there's room for the common person, somebody who may have won a couple karaoke contests or something, they thought to themselves ‘Oh, I would never be that good’. If you just put yourself out there. I mean, like I did, if you just take that plane ride and give it a shot, you never know. And that's the way I went through my whole time on the show, that's how I did it. I just laid it all out there. I left it all out on the stage, and if I made it through to the next round, great. If I didn't at least I can say that I tried. And I think this is the year for the regular everyday working person that can try out and they have a shot. I truly believe that.

Richard Goodall was met with some stiff competition during this past season of America’s Got Talent. In the final moments before his victory, it was between him, dog dancing duo Roni Sagi and Rhythm, and a drone precision group called Sky Elements. Other major players in the competition included Solange Kardinaly, the quick change artist, an acrobatic team called Hakuna Matata Acrobats, and an air-dance group named AIRFOOTWORKS. And yet, it feels like America was most taken aback by the emotional, yet more commonplace story of Richard Goodall.

When Goodall auditioned, he introduced himself as a 55-year-old Indiana native who has loved to sing for over 20 years. The high school janitor was packed with nerves when he talked to Simon Cowell, but quickly blew away the judges and audience with his pitch perfect rendition of "Don't Stop Believin'". He especially dazzled Heidi Klum, who pushed her Golden Buzzer for him. We're certainly curious how Goodall's recent win might influence the upcoming season of AGT.