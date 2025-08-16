Nobody 2 Ending: Connie Nielsen Reacts To Her ‘Key Moment’, And Why She Was Looking Forward To Shooting It The Most
SPOILERS ahead!
Major spoilers for Nobody 2 lie ahead.
When Nobody was released in 2021, it was rightfully praised for Bob Odenkirk’s impressive action hero turn and its stylish action and A+ humor. Yet perhaps one of the film's flaws is the sidelining Connie Nielsen, who plays the lead character's wife. Nielsen is, of course, capable of so much more as an actor. In Nobody 2, which just opened in theaters alongside other 2025 movies, Nielsen's character, Becca gets the chance to do more. On that note, Nielsen spoke to CinemaBlend about getting to film Becca's big moment from the end of the sequel.
Connie Nielsen Was Very Excited To Save Hutch In Nobody 2
When I sat down with Connie Nielsen during the Nobody 2 press junket in Los Angeles, I asked her about the scene that stuck out to her the most when she first read the script. The actress initially kept her answer vague, saying:
While Nielsen tip-toed around the specifics of the scene, I had a feeling I knew exactly what she was talking about: the moment Becca saves Odenkirk's Hutch. That development at the end of Nobody 2 flips the script on what fans have come to know about Hutch and Becca’s dynamic as a couple. Ultimately, it only makes the movie, which focuses a lot more on the Mansell's relationship, even better. As Nielsen explained it:
In the final act of Nobody 2, Bob Odenkirk’s Hutch lures Sharon Stone’s Lendina into the water/theme park he’s been staying at with his family. However, when he comes face-to-face with the villain and her goons, it becomes a bit too much for Hutch. Becca, who secretly left their cabin of safety with a rifle, becomes her husband’s backup, and it’s not only a very sweet scene, it’s badass!
Becca's Big Action Moment Was A Longtime Coming For Connie Nielsen
I’m not at all surprised that Connie Nielsen’s favorite scene was Becca saving Hutch. That's especially because she said when she joined the franchise for the first movie, there was already talk of her having a bigger/more action-focused role in a potential sequel sequel.
During our interview, Nielsen said she told the filmmakers in a “very chill, laid back, but pointed way” that they shouldn’t “hesitate” to build out her character with more action sequences and stunt moments in future movies. So here we are with Nobody 2 and, should this franchise, continue, I'm hopeful that Becca will be able to get in on the action more and more as time goes on.
With the Nobody 2 now having been released in theaters, fans should go check it out. Also, take a look at CinemaBlend's review of the action flick. You can also check out our interview with Odenkirk, during which told the backstory behind Sharon Stone being cast as the villain.
