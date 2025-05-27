America's Got Talent Season 20 Premiere Live Blog Watchalong: I'm Reacting To Mel B's Long-Awaited Return And The First Golden Buzzer Of 2025

Refresh

Amadou Diallo From Guinea: Contortionist Extraordinaire Amadou Diallo crushed his performance so much than I'm not sure if he has actual bones or just supremely bendy cartilage for a skeleton! Unsurprisingly, he got the support from the judges to move on, and it was fun to see Mel B's mind blown for her first episode back on OG AGT as a judge. She wasn't too impressed by Team Recycled or Eric Booker with his creamed corn, but Amadou? She was all in. Unfortunately, I personally just can't with contortionists. Best of luck to Amadou, but I may be watching any future performances through my fingers. Best of luck to him!

Gallagher Is A Parrot With Stage Fright? The second musical act of the AGT20 premiere was the singing duo Chloe and Gallagher... that is, it was supposed to be a singing duo. Gallagher, a 42-year-old yellow-naped Amazon parrot, didn't end up singing along with bird mom Chloe, although he did pipe up in time to say goodbye. Suffice it to say, Season 20 is not their time to fly to $1 million.

(Image credit: Trae Patton/NBC) Micah Palace - Latino Singer/Rapper Micah Palace came to AGT with an original song called "No sabo," which literally translates from Spanish to English to "I don't know." According to Micah, there's a much deeper meaning to it. "'No Sabo' is a term used to make fun of kids who come from Latin descent but don't speak a lot of Spanish. I do speak Spanish, but I grew up in an Argentine household in America, so I never felt like I belonged in either culture. So this is for everybody who doesn't feel like they belong." - Micah Palace The message and performance was enough to win over the judges and the audience, earning Micah Palace a "yes" from all four. Surely the backflip at the end didn't hurt either! I look forward to more from him. I found the reactions to him using an original song pretty interesting, as Simon Cowell criticized Howie Mandel for "bad mentoring" when he encouraged Drake Milligan to perform a song he hadn't written himself for his AGT: Fantasy League performance.

(Image credit: Trae Patton/NBC) Light Wire From Brazil = First Golden Buzzer Of 2025! Dance + light show + tech magic from a pair of brothers and their company from Brazil = four judges and a full audience providing a standing ovation! Light Wire reminded me of the first time I watched the Mayyas, who won Season 17 with an act unlike any other from AGT. I don't know how to describe it, but I was spellbound. As somebody who has watched a fair few of AGT's twenty seasons so far, I'd say that Light Wire doing something indescribable bodes well for their future! "It was actually magic. Magic. One of my favorite, favorite ever acts." - Simon Cowell Simon Cowell certainly agrees, as this group earned the very first golden buzzer of Season 20! Their future is guaranteed through to the next round, and perhaps they'll be rid of their nerves by that point.

(Image credit: Trae Patton/NBC) Zak Mirz – A Magician From Texas The best magician, according to Zak Mirz? David Blaine, and Simon Cowell was impressed with the pick. Starting out his act with "Chasing Cars" by Snow Patrol admitted had. me thinking of Grey's Anatomy more than Shin Lim or any other AGT magician, but considering that Zak's act was centered on his love for his daughter, I'm on board with the emotional music choice. Plus, he included viewers from home as well as the judges and in-person audience, why not a popular song? And Howie was on his feet to shake Zak's hand and declare him "Amazing" before the act was even over! For Simon, it was "spooky," but not in a bad way, while Sofia looked emotional before giving the first "yes." As for Mel B, she was a bigger fan of Zak Mirz than she was Team Recycled, because her "yes" was a "no-brainer."

(Image credit: Trae Patton/NBC) Team Recycled: A Boyz II Men Origin Story There are a lot of fun origin stories for acts that come on AGT, but Team Recycled coming together because Boyz II Men needed an opening dance is pretty sweet. Or have I just been won over because we're so early in the season that the only other performer so far was the guy who chugged hot dog water? Either way, Team Recycled has a strong showing as AGT's first dance group of the season. I love a surprise coming from the crowd, and the surprise bunch of dancers with their crowd choreography behind the judges was a great twist. Is it too soon for me to want them to stick around AGT at least long enough for Boyz II Men to potentially join the show or send them a message? Howie declared them the "perfect" group for Season 20, and Sofia Vergara said it was "spectacular." Mel B thought it got off to a boring start and go an audience full of booing in response, but Simon Cowell was quick to disagree with her. The overall verdict? A "yes" vote from Howie, Simon, and Sofia, while Mel B said "no" after Howie cracked a Spice Girls vs. Boyz II Men joke.

(Image credit: Trae Patton/NBC) First Contestant Of Season 20: Eric Booker - Eric Booker finally has time to work on his AGT dream after retiring, and – as Simon Cowell says – he has 2-3 minutes to change his life. But not without a chug of water courtesy of Terry Crews first! Kudos to AGT for not going with the same-old, same-old to start the milestone season, but... what a choice. I didn't foresee Eric Booker winning $1 million by chugging pickle juice, hot dog water, creamed corn, and hot sauce, so I wasn't shocked by him getting a big red X from each judge. Still, if there's a golden buzzer for an act that can activate my gag reflex in 2-3 minutes, Eric would get it. Honestly, one of my biggest questions is whether the hot dog water and creamed corn were warmed up before he drank them, and I'm not sure which would be better.