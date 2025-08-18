This Video Of Luigi Falling Over At Universal Studios Has Fans Laughing, But I Have So Many Questions

Being a costumed character in a theme park is a tough gig. While for many people, being able to give a favorite character a hug is a highlight of a theme park experience, it's not always great for the person working in the park. Many of the people who have done it have talked about how difficult it can be to wear the massive outfit, especially in the heat of the summer. Honestly, I’m utterly impressed by anybody who does this job, as even standing up straight looks to be difficult in many of these costumes.

Sometimes that really is a problem. A recent X post is going viral that shows Luigi taking a tumble at Universal Studios Hollywood's Super Nintendo World, in full view of guests. Honestly, it’s more than a little heartbreaking.

Luigi falls down and loses the top of his head at Universal Studios Hollywood @UniStudios pic.twitter.com/idMsjcNfiyAugust 17, 2025

As somebody who trips over my own feet on an embarrassingly regular basis, I’ve been there, brother. Of course, when I fall on my face, I just get up and brush myself off, and try not to look too embarrassed. When Luigi does it, everybody sees it, and a lot of people laugh, not so much at Luigi, but at everything happening around him...

Mario didn't give a fuck lmao - @TKsMantis

Wtf help him up - @theheroXvillian

Those kids dressed as Mario and Luigi in the background must’ve been traumatized. - @Spence_Mountain

Looks like one of those Luigis Mansion ghosts got him. - @JohnnyVinson84

But rather than reacting to the humor of somebody falling down, I have a couple of questions. First off, as many other people in the comments point out, what’s going on with the Team Members surrounding Luigi? They make sure the Mario Brother is surrounded so nobody can get to him, but they otherwise seem a bit slow to react and get him back on his feet.

We've seen costumed characters fall before. Helping Luigi up is a more complicated process than we realize. He can't do it himself, but we’re certainly not seeing a lot of urgency in the situation. It's possible the person inside is having some trouble that we don't notice. But this isn't even the most important thing we’ve learned here today.

Luigi’s hat is actually just a hat? When Luigi hits the ground, his hat comes off, which is exactly what you might expect to happen if this were a real person, but not when you're dealing with a massive character costume.

I never once considered that the hat and the headpiece were not a single construction. My mind is absolutely blown by this. It’s not like other pieces of clothing on costumed characters are put on or removed like clothing. I’m pretty sure Donald Duck and Goofy wear hats, but as far as I know, they don’t come off when the performer goes home.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I kinda love that the hat is just a really big hat, and now I want them to sell them in the Super Nintendo World gift shops.