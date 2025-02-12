Fans Have A Lot Of Strong Thoughts About The Changes Mayfair Witches Have Made From The Books. What Star Jen Richards Has To Say As A Longtime Anne Rice Reader
"I had to let go..."
When it comes with keeping up with upcoming book adaptations, it can often be a double-edged sword to see a beloved book be translated into a different medium. In recent years, fans of Anne Rice books are getting fed thanks to AMC+’s Anne Rice Universe of TV shows being created, however, one common gripe with Mayfair Witches in particular is how different the show is from the source material. When CinemaBlend spoke to Jen Richards, who both plays Jojo on the show, and has been reading the Rice books for the longest time, she shared her own thoughts on the topic.
Ahead of the next season of Interview With A Vampire and the new Talamasca series coming to the 2025 TV schedule later this year, the second season of Mayfair Witches has been starting off the year with weekly episodes based on '90s book series, The Mayfair Chronicles. Here’s what Jen Richards shared about her relationship with the books vs. TV show as a reader Anne Rice’s works herself:
Yes, the latest season of Mayfair Witches is based on the 1993 novel, Lasher, but there are noticeable differences between it and the AMC series. When speaking about her experience as a fan on Mayfair Witches, Jen Richards spoke to how being on the show meant she had to let go of comparing the two mediums and realize they both have to be different. As she continued in our interview:
While I haven’t read the books myself, when it comes to seeing the fandom interact online, I constantly hear them complaining about the changes made to the TV show. While I can totally understand that having had favorite books of mine adapted before poorly, when looking closely at the original plot of Lasher, I totally see Richards’ point. There seems to be a major plotline revolving around Lasher making it his mission to impregnate Rowan and other Mayfair women in a disturbing plotline rooted in inbreeding and abuse of women. (Hocus Pocus’ Thora Birch made a cameo as one of the Mayfairs who gets killed by Lasher, but in a tamer way than the books).
It certainly sounds like Mayfair Witches has the spirit of the plotline of Lasher under its belt, but is making a ton of creative liberties with its script. As Jen Richards shared, the series dives into some of the big themes of Lasher, but explores them in new ways. For Jojo Mayfair in particular, she gets to be a queer actor behind an LGBTQ+ TV character with the role. As she also said:
It has been over 30 years since the Mayfair Chronicles was published, and it makes sense for the series to make some of these changes. Plus, if the show hadn’t made some changes, Jojo’s fan-favorite character wouldn’t get to be part of it!
While we wait for the next episode of Mayfair Witches coming up on Sunday, February 16, you can check out what the show’s star Alyssa Jirrels said about working with Alexandra Daddario and her thoughts on getting a moment with Lasher later on in the season here on CinemaBlend.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
