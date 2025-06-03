AMC’s Anne Rice Boss Seemingly Throws Shade At The Walking Dead When Discussing Spinoffs For Interview With A Vampire

Interview with the Vampire is a beloved novel, and has had a number of book to screen adaptations over the years. That includes the recent AMC TV series (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription), which is showing no signs of slowing down. And a producer of AMC's Anne Rice content recently threw shade at The Walking Dead when talking about the possibility of spinoffs.

TWD became a huge sensation upon its release, and there are still upcoming Walking Dead shows and movies coming down the line.... despite how long the flagship series has been off the air. Deadline recently spoke to network exec Mark Johnson, where he was asked if Interview with the Vampire or Mayfair Witches will have spinoff shows. He responded plainly, offering:

No, I haven’t thought about characters that are broken out. This is not a criticism of Walking Dead, but in a strange way, if a character is available to put into another world or his or her own show, then that means you haven’t successfully integrated them into their own franchise. The vampires Lestat and Louie are unique to Interview with a Vampire, and I don’t know how you would break them out of that world and that history. I certainly haven’t thought about, oh, this character is so successful, let’s give her or let’s give him their own show.

Shots fired. It sounds like Johnson has no intention of expanding the Anne Rice AMC shows in this manner. What's more, he doesn't seem thrilled with the concept of spinoffs as a whole, looking at them as more of a writing issue than a creative way to expand the narrative.

While fans want to see Mayfair and Interview with the Vampire crossover, it sounds like spinoffs are off of the table for the time being. Both of the shows are doing quite well, so it makes sense that the network might want to focus on quality instead of quantity. As such, we shouldn't expect any side characters to suddenly get their own show.

Interview with the Vampire was one of the best shows of 2022, and its second season really brought the twists and turns. What we know about Season 3 is limited, but it seems like the focus will go from Louie to Lestat, with the latter vampire being a rock star following a significant time jump. And really it feels like the possibilities are endless.

Walking Dead fans will know that the show exists solely through spinoffs nowadays. Rick and Michonne got their own show, as did Daryl Dixon. But the apocalyptic drama isn't nearly as popular anymore, a fate that Johnson is seemingly trying to avoid.

It's currently unclear when Mayfair Witches and Interview with the Vampire will return for more seasons, and if it'll be during the 2025 TV premiere list. One thing is clear: spinoffs are not coming.