Mayfair Witches’ Alyssa Jirrels Teases Moira And Lasher Finally Sharing A Scene, And It’s Making Me Second-Guess What’s Next
Where is Season 2 going?
Spoilers for Season 2 of Mayfair Witches are ahead! Read with caution!
Since the second season of Mayfair Witches joined the 2025 TV schedule last month, I’ve been catching up with the Anne Rice adaptation on Sundays. One standout character this season has to be Alyssa Jirrels' Moira Mayfair, who joined the show after being part of the Fatal Attraction cast in 2023. So, when I spoke to the actress, I had to ask about an upcoming plot point I’ve been expecting involving her character and Lasher. However, I was surprised by her tease about it and it has me second-guessing what I thought was coming.
I Asked Mayfair Witches’ Alyssa Jirrels About Moira And Lasher Finally Meeting, But It’s Not What I’ve Been Expecting
Since Moira was introduced to the show, she’s really gone through it. She came back to New Orleans following the death of her sister Tessa last season. And in a recent episode, her mother was killed by Lasher. When I asked if the season is setting up Moira and Lasher having it out, Jirrels said this:
Look, I know Lasher’s character is getting more of a well-rounded arc this season that makes him a tad more sympathetic, but I do not trust that man, and thought Moira would for sure be doing what I think is the more logical thing and trying to take him down.
Alexandra Daddario’s Rowan is basically both his former mother (and was actually secretly pregnant during filming!) and his lover. So, it feels less likely she’d be able to take him down and stop the Mayfair women (including a Thora Birch cameo a couple of weeks back as one of them) from dying at his hand.
However, according to Jirrels, Moira is perhaps going to ease up and align more with Rowan as the season progresses. She didn’t really give away anything in our interview, but given her comments, I’m more likely to believe that if Lasher is going to be opposed, it won’t be by Moira alone, but by her and Rowan.
I’m More Confused Than Ever About Where The Season Is Going, But Jirrels Did Give Me Insight Into Moira and Rowan’s Relationship
As someone who has not read the Mayfair Witches books, I already didn’t know where the TV show was going. After these comments from Jirrels, though, I’m starting to realize that perhaps Season 2 has a different kind of finale than I was expecting. I guessed it was setting up a confrontation between Moira and Lasher, but now I don’t know.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Per Jirrels comments, now I think that Rowan and Moira could either become further at odds or allies. Here’s what Jirrels said about the pair’s relationship:
Will they go toe to toe? Or will they form an alliance? I really don’t know right now, but I’ll be tuning in this Sunday, that's for sure, because I need to see what happens next.
In the meantime, you can check out more from my interview with Alyssa Jirrels here on CinemaBlend while we wait.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
As A Fan Of Both Horror And Romantic Comedies, I Need To Talk About Why I Had Such A Blast With Heart Eyes
Will Chicago Fire's Severide And Kidd Start A Family In Season 13? I've Changed My Mind After The One Chicago Crossover Event