Mayfair Witches’ Alyssa Jirrels Teases Moira And Lasher Finally Sharing A Scene, And It’s Making Me Second-Guess What’s Next

Spoilers for Season 2 of Mayfair Witches are ahead! Read with caution!

Since the second season of Mayfair Witches joined the 2025 TV schedule last month, I’ve been catching up with the Anne Rice adaptation on Sundays. One standout character this season has to be Alyssa Jirrels' Moira Mayfair, who joined the show after being part of the Fatal Attraction cast in 2023. So, when I spoke to the actress, I had to ask about an upcoming plot point I’ve been expecting involving her character and Lasher. However, I was surprised by her tease about it and it has me second-guessing what I thought was coming.

I Asked Mayfair Witches’ Alyssa Jirrels About Moira And Lasher Finally Meeting, But It’s Not What I’ve Been Expecting

Since Moira was introduced to the show, she’s really gone through it. She came back to New Orleans following the death of her sister Tessa last season. And in a recent episode, her mother was killed by Lasher. When I asked if the season is setting up Moira and Lasher having it out, Jirrels said this:

Hmm, how do I tease this in any way? Yeah, she's got a lot of complicated feelings towards Lasher, but I think also as it goes along, she sort of gets privy to some other stuff and realizes some more stuff maybe about Rowan and maybe gets her opinions reversed on the family. There is a moment with Moira and Lasher, but you know, she grows a lot throughout the season, so it may be what you expect and may not. We'll see.

Look, I know Lasher’s character is getting more of a well-rounded arc this season that makes him a tad more sympathetic, but I do not trust that man, and thought Moira would for sure be doing what I think is the more logical thing and trying to take him down.

Alexandra Daddario’s Rowan is basically both his former mother (and was actually secretly pregnant during filming! ) and his lover. So, it feels less likely she’d be able to take him down and stop the Mayfair women (including a Thora Birch cameo a couple of weeks back as one of them ) from dying at his hand.

However, according to Jirrels, Moira is perhaps going to ease up and align more with Rowan as the season progresses. She didn’t really give away anything in our interview, but given her comments, I’m more likely to believe that if Lasher is going to be opposed, it won’t be by Moira alone, but by her and Rowan.

I’m More Confused Than Ever About Where The Season Is Going, But Jirrels Did Give Me Insight Into Moira and Rowan’s Relationship

As someone who has not read the Mayfair Witches books, I already didn’t know where the TV show was going. After these comments from Jirrels, though, I’m starting to realize that perhaps Season 2 has a different kind of finale than I was expecting. I guessed it was setting up a confrontation between Moira and Lasher, but now I don’t know.

Per Jirrels comments, now I think that Rowan and Moira could either become further at odds or allies. Here’s what Jirrels said about the pair’s relationship:

I mean, I think she's the antagonist for sure. I think she's also kind of like Rowan's mirror of her conscience, you know? Like, she is very much the voice of reason for the first couple episodes and kind of like a little bit of the audience’s perspective, of just like, ‘what the hell?’ And, I think that relationship is very interesting to me. There's also room for it to grow in the next couple of episodes. And, I think what was important was just that it didn't feel like there was a power dynamic between either of them. Like they needed to feel like equals because Alex and I obviously have an age difference, but Moira is kind of the first character that's like another young witch who is also powerful. So that was the most important thing I think for me, is that I could stand toe-to-toe with Alex.

Will they go toe to toe? Or will they form an alliance? I really don’t know right now, but I’ll be tuning in this Sunday, that's for sure, because I need to see what happens next.