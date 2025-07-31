Ashley Eckstein Has Been Playing Star Wars' Ahsoka Tano For 17 Years, But She Got 'Real' About Why Singing Wicked Meant Facing Her Fears
Singing "Defying Gravity" means defying fears.
Another San Diego Comic-Con has come and gone, but not without the Her Universe Fashion Show embracing glitz, glam, and geek couture for the eleventh year. Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein and co-host Michael James Scott embraced all things Universal and Wicked for the event this time. Eckstein's was of course a familiar name in the SDCC sphere even before the fashion show thanks to her role as the voice of Star Wars' Ahsoka Tano, but it turns out that even being part of as formidable franchise as Star Wars didn't mean overcoming all of her fears about performing.
She and her co-host spoke with CinemaBlend about going full Wicked for SDCC this year, including why she pushed herself to play the Glinda to her Broadway best friend's Elphaba. I was fortunate enough to attend the Her Universe Fashion Show for the first time this year after Eckstein had opened up about leaning into Wicked and defying fashion. The Her Universe founder teased ahead of time that there "will be singing" with Michael James Scott on stage, but she joined him to kick off the fashion show with a medley of Wicked songs, including "Defying Gravity."
For Eckstein, the performance marked the first time she sang in public in 25 years, and it was in front of one of the stars of Wicked no less, with Nessarose actress Marissa Bode in attendance as a fashion show judge. She explained why she ended up singing:
Ashley Eckstein overcame nerves to host the Her Universe Fashion Show in the first place as well as tackle projects like her Star Wars Mindful Matters shorts, but singing Wicked was unlike anything she'd faced as a performer in public before. She went on:
Michael James Scott came to the Her Universe Fashion Show not only as Ashley Eckstein's longtime friend, but with a long list of Broadway credits including Aladdin, The Book of Mormon, and – one of my personal favorite musicals – Something Rotten.
He explained that he "grew up knowing and actually hearing Ashley sing" since they went to high school together, but Wicked does have "really, truly, some of the hardest music in the world." Eckstein elaborated on his point of being "excited about being alive and singing and being an artist," saying:
From my place in the audience of the fashion show, I never would have guessed that she hadn't sung publicly in decades, and Michael James Scott confirmed "that is the reaction from literally, basically everyone," and reiterated to his friend that she "can sing" and is a singer now. Ashley Eckstein went on to share why she decided to move past her nerves and perform with him:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Ashley Eckstein and Michael James Scott were quite literally sparkling in pink and green outfits worthy of Wicked when we spoke at San Diego Comic-Con. This was Her Universe's biggest year yet with the fashion show, and the timing couldn't have been better for the Wicked theme. After the first movie won over audiences last year, Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters on November 21 in the 2025 movie schedule. As for Her Universe, it remains to be seen what Eckstein will have in store for 2026.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.