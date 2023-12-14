How An iPhone Helped Oppenheimer’s Costume Designer Make Pivotal Decisions On Christopher Nolan’s Period Film
So funny, given Nolan's opinion on phones.
Modern tools bring historical movies to life. Take Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, for example – now available for purchase on 4K and Blu-ray (a format Mr. Nolan prefers over streaming). So much of the conversation around this Golden Globe nominee is that it was best experienced in the cutting-edge IMAX format. And if you could make it to a theater that was screening the film in 70mm IMAX, all the better for you. Yes, the movie is steeped in historical realism, but some amusing modern tricks went into the filming of Oppenheimer – including the use of an iPhone by Nolan’s costume designer, Ellen Mirojnick.
Oppenheimer is Mirojnick’s first feature with Christopher Nolan, though her credits over the years have included Showgirls, Face/Off, The Greatest Showman, and Maleficent. She had her work cut out for her on Oppenheimer, costuming the magnificent cast that had come together for Nolan’s latest, but also accounting for the fact that parts of the film would be filmed in color, and other parts in black and white, to account for the point of view of Robert Downey Jr.’s character, Lewis Strauss. During an exclusive interview with CinemaBlend, Mirojnick explained how she approached this obstacle, and how an iPhone came to her rescue. She said:
What a simple, yet ingenious, idea. And very amusing to me, given the fact that Christopher Nolan confirmed in an interview that he doesn’t have a smartphone, doesn’t use one, and seems to avoid all technology like that. Classic Nolan.
Lucky for us, his collaborators understand how these modern tools can be used to perfect their approach in a given scene. And in speaking with Ellen Mirojnick, she went on to explain how the iPhone really honed the look of Robert Downey Jr.’s character, the Chairman of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. Said Mirojnick:
The work done on Oppenheimer shows through every frame. There’s a reason why celebrities are sneaking into screenings of the movie, and Downey Jr. is praising his “Oppenhomies” while doing the awards press circuit. We expect this film to do very well in the run up to the Oscar nominations, so expect to learn even more about it as 2023 draws to a close.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Having been with the site since 2011, Sean interviewed myriad directors, actors and producers, and created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Ryan LaBee
By Nick Venable
By Adam Holmes
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley