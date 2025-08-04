Star Trek’s Robert Picardo Notes The Major Change He Had To Adjust To When Returning For Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is the next upcoming Trek series after Strange New Worlds closes out Season 3, and the first look revealed at San Diego Comic-Con has me amped to see this new cast get to work in the 32nd century. I'm especially excited to see Robert Picardo's EMH back in the saddle for the first time in live-action since he starred on Voyager, and the actor confessed he had to adjust to some significant changes getting back into the role.

I had the honor to speak to Robert Picardo at San Diego Comic-Con about his latest adventure in Trek, which is set to stream for those with a Paramount+ subscription in early 2026. During our conversation, he talked about his return to live-action since Voyager (and in animation via Prodigy Season 2), and the adjustment his character had to make in going from the 24th century to the 32nd:

The language is different in the 32nd century than it was in the 24th century. We never said any bad words in the 24th century. We spoke sort of this not Mid-Atlantic English, sort of mid-Galactic English, so there are differences in the show that I had to get used to. Mostly, it was the way the cadets spoke, and then I had to use their own vernacular when I talked to them. So I speak differently as well, but it's a reaction, and it's to gain their attention and hopefully their respect.

Robert Picardo wouldn't be the actor behind one of the best Star Trek characters if he didn't put a lot of thought into these things, and fortunately, he does. I love his explaining how the EMH has to modernize from his 24th-century mindset in Starfleet Academy, and will absolutely love his attempts to try and blend in with his new surroundings and environment.

As CinemaBlend previously confirmed in other articles, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy does intend to give standalone storylines to the EMH. Any time the EMH tried to "blend in" or understand the human condition, it resulted in some of the best episodes Voyager had in its run. Speaking of his old show, Robert Picardo talked about the responsibility he felt stepping on set as the most veteran actor representing the franchise to a young cast:

I felt a responsibility to be a role model for them, whatever that means. In other words, to know my lines, to be on time and sharp, but mostly I wanted to be a careful custodian of my character. The character I played is like a dear old friend to me now, so I did want to be careful that whatever I did in the show honored the tradition that the character had that made sense to me.

Robert Picardo is just as protective of the Doctor/EMH as the most die-hard Star Trek fans, so I expected he'd be keeping a close eye on scripts to make sure this wasn't some drastic reimagining of his character. With that in mind, how long do we think it'll take before we hear him singing opera in the new series?

Robert Picardo, along with the return of some Discovery actors, will offer some familiarity amongst a cast that is new to the Star Trek franchise. Of course, Disco was a series that caused fervent debate amongst fans, with arguments that it was too far of a deviation from the standard formula of Trek television.

We'll see if that has any bearing on the response to Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which has stacked its cast with acclaimed actors like Oscar-winner Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti. It feels like a big series that the franchise needs to work for Paramount+, which has cut all shows, including the currently airing Strange New Worlds, which will end with Season 5.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is expected to premiere in early 2026, but we still don't have a firm release date for it yet. There was no further word on Trek projects beyond this one, so perhaps we'll learn something later this year about a new show in development.