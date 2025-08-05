A Juicy Internet Rumor Claims A Man Had To Edit Tom Holland's Bulge For 'Months' In Infinity War, And Fan Wants Disney To 'Release The Penis Parker Cut'

Digital effects artists don’t get nearly enough credit, especially those who work on Marvel movies. There have been stories about them being overworked, and considering some of the incredible superhero action they’ve helped create, each one should be celebrated. Although, if a rumor is to be believed, Spider-Man star Tom Holland may owe one of them a special thank you. The

A post on Twitter is going viral, as it appears to show a behind-the-scenes shot of Tom Holland as he films Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The post points out that the tight Spider-Man costume is seemingly doing Tom Holland a big favor. This led to one response from somebody who claims it was once a VFX artist's job to… adjust Tom Holland’s package. The post claimed…

I had a lecture in College from a VFX alumni who worked on Avengers: Infinity War and his job was to shrink Tom Holland's Bulge in every frame for 2 months straight.

This unconfirmed statement, of course, must be taken with a grain of salt. That said, if it was decided that Tom Holland’s bulge was something that needed to be dealt with on screen, one would fully expect that digital tools could be put to work for this specific purpose. Considering how many frames of Avengers: Infinity War would've required VFX work anyway, adding Holland to the list of items to be… manipulated would have been simple enough.

Being the one VFX artist put in charge of Spider-Man’s package doesn't exactly sound like the most glorious job. However, I suppose somebody would have to do it. Also, to be sure, if this was done, it’s not like anybody has noticed that it was done for years, which means the theoretical visual effects work was done very well.

Of course, the internet being the internet, this has led fans in the replies to request to see the “Penis Parker Cut” in order to see what the allegedly unaltered footage from Infinity War, and potentially other MCU movies with Spider-Man, would look like. If I were Tom Holland in the situation, I’m not sure if the appropriate reaction would be to be flattered or disturbed by this.

So we can add the “Penis Parker Cut” to the “Cats Butthole Cut” on the list of edits of major motion pictures that the world claims they need to see, despite the fact that the world doesn’t actually need to see it. Although, now that we’re here, I wouldn't be surprised if there will be a lot of people comparing the final version of Spider-Man: Brand New Day to behind-the-scenes images like these to see if there are any significant…. alterations.

Due to the delay in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be here, comparatively, sooner than we thought. The film is set to open in theaters on July 31, 2026. Most fans are excited to see what the next adventure for Peter Parker will be. Some, however, may have more on their mind. In the meantime, stream Infinity War and other Marvel flicks using a Disney+ subscription.