Sydney Sweeney Reunites With Hunter Schafer And More Euphoria Co-Stars At Karaoke While Season 3 Films

Considering all of the long delays, it’s such a relief that Euphoria Season 3 is finally filming. As the HBO series has gotten the world talking because of its incredible cast and hard-hitting stories, a number of fans are eager to see the further adventures of their favorite East Highland High alums. Of course, there can't be all work without a bit of play. Amid work on the third season, the cast of the Emmy-winning series, including Sydney Sweeney and Hunter Schafer, got together for a fun-looking karaoke night.

The cast of Euphoria may share tense scenes in the HBO hit, but it looks like some of them, at the very least, enjoy a bit of fun off-set. If you need any proof, @BuzzingPop took a short video of Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, and Maude Apatow singing 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up?” and I’m so jealous:

Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow spotted at a karaoke bar last night. pic.twitter.com/WQMW9IHwdVAugust 3, 2025

They all looked like they were having a good time with each other, as there seemed to be plenty of smiles and laughter. All of this is truly refreshing, especially since Euphoria’s Season 2 finale had Sweeney’s Cassie and Apatow’s Lexi at war with each other. Needless to say, it's great seeing the actors living it up together in real life.

As for the upcoming episodes, what's known about Euphoria Season 3 thus far is that fans will see a number of returning characters like Rue, Nate, Jules, Maddy, Cassie and Lexi. Unfortunately, some familiar faces will not be returning, as cast members Barbie Ferreira (Kat) and Storm Reid (Gia) are out. Sadly, Fezco actor Angus Cloud passed away in 2023, and it's yet to be revealed how his character's fate will be handled.

It's also said that there will be a time jump, as the cast has aged since the second season's finale. Creator Sam Levinson said the time-jump would allow him to go “deeper” with the show's emotionally-charged characters. The EP also feels that this storytelling decision will be the perfect way to see how the characters navigate the sometimes scary world of adulting.

As the cast of the young adult drama films the new episodes, many of them have had plenty to say about what they wish to see in their characters’ journey. For instance, what Hunter Schafer would like for Jules is for her to be able to “chill out.” Considering the upcoming A24 show delivers heavy drama that can shock viewers, it's hard to say if any of our beloved characters will lead low-key lives in adulthood.

After Sydney Sweeney kept getting asked about the time jump, she ended up revealing that Cassie gets “even worse,” and the actress looks forward to what will happen to her in the final season. During Cassie's last appearance, Nate broke up with her, and she fought with her sister for portraying her toxic relationship with Nate in her school play. Plus, Cassie and Maddy were no longer best friends since Nate was the latter's ex. So, given Cassie's apparent low point, I'd expect Sweeney to possibly play out some dark scenes involving her character.

That would theoretically be all the more reason for Sweeney to unwind with a fun karaoke night alongside her co-stars. I'm hopeful that they get plenty of downtime, because I know I'd need to have some fun after filming the kind of material they work with. Euphoria’s final season is expected to premiere on HBO in 2026, and it'll be available to stream with an HBO Max subscription, too. While you wait, why not rewatch the first two seasons on the aforementioned streamer?