A Writer Just Dished More Tea On 'Very Fragile' Staff Working For Meghan Markle And Prince Harry, But Her Reps Clapped Back Against Allegations

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have consistently found themselves at the center of rumors and mass speculation even years after they stepped down as working members of the British royal family. Markle and Harry were also the subject of both a news article and a book, in which they were accused of mistreating staff members. The writer of those texts recently shared some more alleged details on that front. However, a representative for Markle has since spoken out against those allegations of bullying.

British Author Makes Claims About How Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Staff Felt

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex factor heavily into Valentine Low’s 2022 book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown. For his book, Low – a veteran royal correspondent – says he spoke with former members of the aforementioned royal couple’s staff. Low also broke the news in a news article written for The Times. While appearing on Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered (as seen on YouTube), the author provided a bit more information about his talks with ex-staffers, describing them as being “very nervous” and “very fragile”:

I had to make quite complicated arrangements to talk to some people, and there was strong nervousness and worry. Some of them were still in a very fragile state, and this is extraordinary, because it was two and a half years later. It was two and a half years after that [exit memo] is written. They’d left the employ of the royal family, and they still were in a psychologically delicate state as a result of what happened to them at that time.

Valentine Low’s article about the bullying claims against the Duke and Duchess dropped in May 2021, days before the couple’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Subsequently, Low denied that the story was specifically timed that way in order to discredit the royals ahead of their much-watched discussion with Oprah. While speaking with Kinsey Schofield, Low further discussed his anonymous sources and their general aversion to interviews. He also dropped a claim about how Markle supposedly factors into that avoidance of the media:

They don’t want the media on their doorstep. They don’t want to have this kind of target on them. And certainly, at the time I was writing the story, they were very worried about what Meghan would do to them. They viewed her capacity for revenge as infinite.

As Valentine Low stands by what he was told by his sources, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s team have thoughts. Their comments ultimately paint a different picture of this drama involving the couple’s former staff members.

How Did Meghan Markle’s Representative Respond To The Bullying Allegations?

The past several years have seen the Duke and Duchess’ reps respond to a number of situations. From the couple’s “near catastrophic” car chase in 2023 to the backlash garnered by their Netflix show, their spokespeople have provided a myriad of responses. On the heels of Valentine Low’s interview with Kinsey Schofield, a rep for Markle shared a statement with Page Six. They referred to the allegations from the staffers as “harmful gossip” and shared the following set of comments:

[Low] continues to desperately recycle false, offensive, and long-discredited allegations in an apparent bid to sell books and resuscitate relevance” as part of a “broader and deeply troubling agenda…. The Duchess has faced years of unfounded attacks masked as journalism in a never-ending smear campaign. … Meghan remains undeterred by the noise and firmly focused on her family and work.

At this point in time, Valentine Low isn’t the only person who’s spoken about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who remain estranged from their royal relatives) in a negative light this year. In March, the pair were admonished by Dr. Sophie Chandauka – Harry’s ex-Sentebale collaborator – for allegedly derailing an event with their Netflix show. The former charity head’s comments were eventually followed up by claims that she and Markle didn’t get along in general.

In terms of the staff allegations shared by Valentine Low, they can only be taken with a grain of salt. Although it’s been years since Low’s book was published, time will tell whether the claims leveled against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will pick up more steam.