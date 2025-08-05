Miley Cyrus Bares Herself On New Magazine Cover: ‘Even If I’m Wearing Nothing, There Still Feels Like A Level Of Power’

Miley Cyrus isn’t afraid of a big, bold fashion moment. From her Hannah Montana days to her Bangerz era to stand-out singular instances like the iconic safety pin dress she wore to the 2024 Grammys, her career has been full of confidence and cool looks. Now, she’s proving all that again in a magazine spread that doesn’t just include a range of outfits, it also features her posing naked for the cover.

In this latest photoshoot from the singer, she posed in a variety of looks for various covers of Perfect Magazine. One of those images featured no clothes at all (much like her 2020 Rolling Stone cover ), and as you can see in Perfect's Instagram post, Cyrus really did bare all by posing nude from the waist up, and covering her breasts with one of her arms.

Much like Sabrina Carpenter’s nude Rolling Stone cover from earlier this summer, Cyrus looks perfect and so confident. While I’m sure it can be uncomfortable baring all, I imagine it can also be quite empowering as well.

That’s something Miley Cyrus touched on too, saying the following about this image from her cover shoot:

Even if I’m wearing nothing, there still feels like a level of power to it.

I know I can certainly feel the power she’s talking about. Her confidence jumps off of the photo, and she looks absolutely stunning. Also, this has to be one of the most candid ways one can present themselves, which might add to the powerful feeling the “Flowers” singer was talking about.

Along with this nude image, Cyrus also posed in a wardrobe from Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette , and she paired a pair of white Converse with the light blue gown. Another cover image also came from the dressing room, and she donned a lovely corset top while holding up her hair. All together, these three images, which appear to be in a greater set of six (the other three have not been posted yet), show the singer in various stages and styles that show off her range in style as well as her self-assurance as a person and performer.

Of course, we’ve seen that on display from “The Climb” singer time and time again through both her performances and her fashion choices. For the sake of this story, let’s focus on the fashion. From the time she wore blue chaps to the moment when she donned a crystal-covered dress , 2025 alone has been full of iconic outfits and instances from her.

The sheer number of legendary looks from Cyrus over the last few months makes sense, too. She’s had a busy year as she recently dropped her album, Something Beautiful, and its companion film. Oh, and she performed with Beyoncé, too. So, there have been a ton of moments where she’s shown off not only her talent as a singer but also her immaculate style.

Now, in her latest photoshoot, the clothes went away for one cover, and she bared all. That’s a powerful thing to do, and as she said, there’s a “level of power” to doing something like that that makes her even more of an icon.