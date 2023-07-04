Upcoming A24 Movies: Talk To Me, Priscilla, And More

I do not think I could ever name what my favorite movie production/distribution company was before I started seeing the many great movies from A24. Established in 2012, the company — which has since made many daring and inventive instant classics of various genres and, so far, two Best Picture Oscar winners — has evolved into something more than just a popular and reliable film source, but a unique brand of its own with the power to excite audiences just by flashing its logo on the big screen.

If that logo alone is enough to pique your interest in what the company has next in store, take a look at this guide to the upcoming A24 movies (as confirmed by the company’s official site), what they are about, and when you can see them.

(Image credit: A24)

Earth Mama (July 7, 2023)

A24 has been the home of many first-time filmmakers — the latest of which is former Olympic athlete Savannah Leaf, who makes her feature-length debut with Earth Mama. Already a hit at the Sundance Film Festival, according to IndieWire’s review, this intimate coming-of-age drama stars Tia Nomore — another first-timer — as a young single mother struggling to gain custody of her son and daughter from foster care as she prepares to have a third child.

(Image credit: Sundance)

Talk To Me (July 28, 2023)

An upcoming horror movie that we are anticipating more than most, considering its positive reception at Sundance 2023 that earned it American distribution from A24, is Talk to Me — the feature debut of brotherly directorial duo Danny and Michael Philippou. The Australian chiller follows a group of teenagers — including Sophie Wilde, who also shares the screen with Sam Neill in The Portable Door, in 2023 — who discover a way to make contact with the dead, only take this new thrill a little too far.

Talk To Me (July 28, 2023) $659 at BHPhoto

(Image credit: A24)

Problemista (Aug 4, 2023)

The company has also been home to a few social satires of a thought-provoking and often highly inventive sort — such as Yorgos Lanthimos’ dystopian, romantic disaster dramedy, The Lobster — and Problemista appears to be the company’s latest example and, perhaps, one of the most definitive of the bunch so far. Julio Torres — also lending his voice to Netflix’s animated fantasy movie, Nimona, in 2023 — writes, directs, and stars in this surreal comedy about a young, aspiring toy designer from El Salvador whose only hope to stay in the country is assisting an eccentric artist (Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton).

(Image credit: A24)

Priscilla (2023)

Just a year after Baz Luhrmann dramatized the life and career of one of the most inspirational names in popular music with 2022’s Elvis, A24 will present another version of the story, but from the point of view of the woman who knew “The King” best. Sofia Coppola — whose acclaimed filmography already includes a couple of movies for the company, namely The Bling Ring and On the Rocks — writes and directs Priscilla, which is currently in the TBD section of our upcoming 2023 movies schedule, and stars Cailee Spaeny in the title role and Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi as Elvis.

(Image credit: A24)

MaXXXine (TBD)

One of the best A24 horror movies in more recent years was X — a 1970s-set slasher about amateur pornographers preyed upon by an elderly couple — which was followed up in the same year with a prequel called Pearl, which follows one of the killers in her youth in 1918. Writer and director Ti West and star Mia Goth are coming back to complete this sadistic saga with the third installment, MaXXXine, which will follow the title character and her movie star aspirations in the 1980s and will hopefully appear on our upcoming 2024 movies schedule.

(Image credit: A24)

The Zone Of Interest (TBD)

The last feature-length release by acclaimed filmmaker Jonathan Glaser — also known for 2000’s British crime thriller, Sexy Beast, and several iconic music videos — was a film from 2013 (and one of the weirdest movies I have ever seen, personally) called Under the Skin. Glaser is finally following up that unique, terrifying sci-fi thriller starring Scarlett Johansson with another A24 collaboration called The Zone of Interest, which is based on Martin Amis’ romantic novel focusing on the relationship between a Nazi officer and a concentration camp commandant’s wife in World War II-era Auschwitz.

(Image credit: A24)

The Iron Claw (TBD)

The production company is not known for having very many great sports movies, let alone any release in the category at all, but that is about to change soon with the third feature by writer and director Sean Durkin, The Iron Claw. Having the potential to be one of the best movies about wrestling in years, this biopic stars Zac Efron, The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White, Harrison Dickinson from Triangle of Sadness, and Mindhunter’s Holt McCallany as the Von Erichs — a family who made a highly influential impact on the world of professional wrestling in the 1960s.

(Image credit: A24)

All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt (TBD)

Yet another upcoming movie that will mark an up-and-coming talent’s feature film debut as a writer and director is All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt from Raven Jackson, who is best known as a staff writer for the Apple TV+ original TV show, Surface, starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw. This film — on which the Oscar-winning Moonlight director, Barry Jenkins, serves as producer — is yet another story about a woman’s deep reflection of her life, namely Charleen McClure as Mack, whose time growing up in rural Mississippi is the focus of this decades-spanning drama.

(Image credit: A24)

Stop Making Sense (TBD)

Not everything on the docket of upcoming films is particularly new, such as this re-release of the late director Jonathan Demme’s 1984 documentary, Stop Making Sense. Similar to the company’s re-release of Darren Aronofsky’s experimental breakout hit from 1998, Pi, earlier in 2023, A24 is putting the highly influential, classic concert movie depicting Talking Heads’ memorable, three-night performance at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater in 1983 back on the big screen.

As A24’s distinct brand and astonishing influence on the entertainment industry continues to grow, there is surely more to come. Stay tuned!