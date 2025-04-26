A24’s The Legend Of Ochi Hired A YouTuber Making Bird Sounds In His Basement To Work On The Movie, And I'm Wowed By The Whole Process
You can find anything on the internet!
The Legend Of Ochi features some of the most impressive original, practical creature design that movie-goers will find in modern cinema, but what’s amazing about the titular fantastical beasts isn’t just limited to their physicality and splashy orange-and-blue coloring. Their way of communicating is a wonder, and the sounds they produce are not just beautiful, but also a key element in the story.
I left watching the film at a preview screening earlier this month fascinated by the Ochi language, and I thusly felt compelled to ask writer/director Isaiah Saxon all about its creation when I participated in the virtual press day for The Legend Of Ochi later that week. He started by explaining that there was a real world basis for how he wanted the creatures to talk, and while particular inspiration came from the sea and the sky, he knew that there would have to be some simian influence as well. Said the filmmaker,
This led Saxon to do what just about all of us do in this modern age when we have a question or a curiosity: a turned to the internet. With a basic idea of what he was looking for, he typed a vague query into YouTube, and, strangely enough, the search result led him to the man who would come to produce the sound of the Ochi in the film. Saxon continued,
It’s perhaps a lesson for all the folks out there with a unique talent: if you record a video of yourself doing it and upload it online, you may one day find yourself hired to be a part of an upcoming A24 movie!
Isaiah Saxon was actually so impressed by the video he found that the actual audio from the clip on YouTube was ultimately used in a key point in the finished film:
The video of Paul Manalatos is still available online, and you can watch it below. Per the video description, he first recorded it back in 2012:
The Legend Of Ochi doesn’t just use Paul Manalatos’ talent as exhibited in that one video, though. As Isaiah Saxon explained, he was recruited to be a part of the production. He noted that the sound we hear in the finished film isn’t exclusively Manalatos, as he wanted the sound to maintain the aforementioned influences from creatures of the sea and sky, but the filmmaker gives the YouTuber a great deal of credit:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Featuring a talented cast including Helena Zengel, Willem Dafoe, Finn Wolfhard and Emily Watson, The Legend Of Ochi made its world premiere earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival and is now in theaters.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
‘I'm A Little Bit Sensitive About It’: Tony Gilroy Explains Why There Aren’t More Alien Creatures In Andor
‘It Was Such A Zeitgeist-y Book.' Daisy Edgar-Jones Gets Candid About Starring In Normal People And How It Impacts Work On Other Book-To-Screen Adaptations