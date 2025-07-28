Heidi Klum Reflects On Eyebrow-Raising Lingerie Shoot With Her Daughter And Shares Why She Thinks Her Body Confidence Is Good For Her Kids

Heidi Klum may not be joining your 2025 TV schedule with America's Got Talent anymore. But, she’ll be returning to Project Runway as one of the new judges along with Law Roach. While Klum is making headlines for her fashion comeback, she also drew attention for a lingerie photoshoot with her daughter, reflecting on the eyebrow-raising experience and promoting body positivity.

The successful television personality has been a model since she appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 1998. But it looks like Heidi Klum isn’t the only one in her family who can strike a pose. In 2023, she and her 21-year-old daughter Leni modeled for Intimissimi lingerie. Looking back during her interview with People , Klum got real about the controversy that surrounded the mother-daughter photoshoot:

A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, I don’t know about mom and daughter doing this together.' But for us? I’m proud of my daughter. She’s fine with me like that. I’ve always been very open with my body. When I’m suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on. I’m European …my kids don’t know me any other way and are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it.

I agree with Heidi Klum that no one should be judging her and her daughter for their Intimissimi photoshoot. As Leni Klum is not a minor and has been a model since she was 16, I see the glaring message of modeling running well in the family and a shared confidence in their bodies. It’s generational empowerment at its best, with the age gaps of two model types being represented. And who better to share a photo with than your mother, right?

Body confidence is always an important lesson to teach your children. Lizzo and many other celebrities have contributed to the body-positive movement , promoting beauty in different shapes and sizes. So why not Heidi Klum? But even though the Emmy-nominee has imparted plenty of parenting philosophies on her kids, Klum expressed her share of worries she still has as a mother:

You hope the seed you planted in them grows. That they’re good people. That they’re healthy. But you always worry. And I know I’ll still be worrying when I’m 80.

I think it's understandable to worry about the state of your health and your kids as time goes on. Parents always want their kids to live their best lives and in good health. All you can do is take everything day by day and hope for the best in everyone.

The Germany's Next Topmodel judge certainly doesn’t let being in her fifties stop her from showing off her body. Back in 2023, Heidi Klum went topless while spending Easter by the pool and posed a nude photo of herself looking out the window of her Paris hotel. You also couldn’t forget last year when the former Victoria’s Secret model got some R&R at the beach in a sexy bikini .

With each bold post of hers, Heidi Klum proves that body confidence does not come with an expiration date. Her kids can learn well from their mother about aging with grace and never letting their body confidence hide away.

Eyebrows were raised when Heidi Klum posed with her daughter in a lingerie photoshoot, but the poised model doesn’t seem to care. Instead, she saw that photo-op as a way to inspire body positivity in her children and that loving yourself can be embraced at any age.