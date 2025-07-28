‘What Would Madonna Do?’ Julia Garner Recalls Singing And Dancing For The Pop Star While Auditioning For Her Biopic

Julia Garner already wowed us when she was cast in Netflix’s Ozark and won three Emmys for it. Now, the talented actress is exploring a wide range of genres, like taking on The Silver Surfer in The Fantastic FouR: First Steps and starring in Zach Cregger’s horror movie Weapons . However, we can’t forget that the Netflix star is also set to play Madonna in the upcoming music biopic . Garner sure hasn’t forgotten either, as she recalled singing and dancing for the pop star during her audition.

While appearing on an episode of SmartLess, Julia Garner got real with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes about the scary process of auditioning for Madonna. After the then-Universal biopic got delayed and was removed from the studio’s 2023 movie slate, Garner said portraying Madonna for a Netflix limited series is “supposed to still happen.” She also got real about what auditioning for the ‘80s icon was like, and it sounds nerve-wracking:

I kind of just wanted to see if I could do it, because I wasn't a trained dancer and I had to learn how to dance and then dance in front of her and convince her that I can dance, basically, and sing. And sing with her!

That sounds like a real gamble to impersonate Madonna’s singing and dancing without any training, and in front of Madonna herself! As the “Material Girl” singer was originally supposed to direct her biopic , it makes sense that she’d be in the room to see who can carry her star power potential. Fortunately, Julia Garner impressed Madonna so much with what she brought to her audition that I wish I could see it.

Given what a stressful experience it must be to try to portray Madonna in front of the most successful solo artist in history, it helps to find a tool to calm your nerves. Julia Garner’s advice to herself on how to prove she’s the best Madonna for the job was to think like the “Vogue” singer herself:

I just thought, 'Okay, what would Madonna do?' Which is convince you that she deserves, you know, to be in this room, and I owned it. I was kind of like, 'You can take it or leave it, but if you leave it, if I leave, then that's on you.'

Now that's how you channel an empowered woman like Madonna. It’s the best piece of advice for any actress walking into an audition room to develop the mindset of your character. To quote Madonna’s “Human Nature” song, “Express yourself, don’t repress yourself.”

Based on what we know so far about the Madonna biopic, Deadline reported that the limited series is expected to be available to stream with a Netflix subscription . Madonna will also be collaborating with Stranger Things’ Shawn Levy to help bring her story to life. With the series being in early development, we don’t know yet what period of the Evita actress’s life will be depicted. But whatever chapter they choose, I’m confident Madonna’s spirit and girl power drive will make an unforgettable story.

Julia Garner having to sing and dance like Madonna in front of the pop star may have been a terrifying experience, but embracing that pressure would perfectly capture Madonna’s fearless energy. As someone who wasn’t afraid to push the envelope in the music industry, it’s no wonder the “Hung Up” singer was taken with Garner’s audition.