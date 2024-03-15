Whoa, Imaginary’s 10-Year-Old Pyper Braun Actually Inspired The Movie’s Most Chilling Scene
From our interview with the director.
SPOILERS are ahead for Imaginary, now playing in theaters.
In Blumhouse’s latest movie, Imaginary, explores a world in which children’s imaginary friends could actually be from some place much darker than their minds. Arguably, the most standout scene of the horror movie has to be when Pyper Braun’s Alice is seen by a doctor, who records a chilling conversation she has with her “imaginary friend” Chauncey the Bear. When CinemaBlend spoke to director Jeff Wadlow, he shared with us how the young actress actually inspired the scene.
During my interview with the Imaginary director, Jeff Wadlow first shared something rather incredible about the casting process for the 10-year-old actor. In his words:
Wadlow also said he saw “hundreds” of actresses for the role of Alice during the casting process before finding Pyper Braun. Imaginary is Braun’s first time doing a horror movie!
While Imaginary has been slammed by critics for not being scary enough (including through our Imaginary review), it’s hard to deny the talent and cleverness of the scene where Alice is having a full on conversation with Chauncey, but is doing both sides of the conversation. As Wadlow shared, she did it in her audition scene and it impressed the director off the bat. As he continued:
It was absolutely the right choice! Especially considering kids might usually create their own voices for an imaginary friend to begin with! I know I was certainly getting major chills while watching the scene and I will be watching the young 10-year-old actor’s career from now on following that impressive horror sequence!
We also talked about that incredible joke that helps break the tension, too! I know the whole theater appreciated the doctor asking Jessica if Alice had taken up ventriloquism after the scary scene. Wadlow shared he found it to be important to have a “release” after the intensity of the sequence.
When CinemaBlend spoke to the Imaginary filmmakers, Jeff Wadlow also told us about the origins of Chauncey, including how the movie was a lot more like Child’s Play. We also talked about the fact that there are two 2024 movies about imaginary friends, with the second being John Krasinski’s IF – which is a family fantasy film starring Ryan Reynolds. Wadlow and producer Jason Blum shared a somewhat awkward encounter with the production, but are ultimately excited for their to be two movies on the subject.
You can keep a lookout for more upcoming horror movies here on CinemaBlend, including Sydney Sweeney’s Immaculate, hitting theaters on March 20.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Mike Reyes
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley
By Mick Joest