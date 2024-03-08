Critics Have Seen Imaginary, And They Can’t Find The Horror In The New Blumhouse Flick
The movie hits theaters March 8.
It’s a good time to be a horror fan, with new and creative ideas being regularly introduced through the genre, and the best part is we don’t even have to wait until Halloween to get great ones. We’ve already seen a couple of spooky options hit the 2024 movie schedule, and up next we have Imaginary (not to be confused with John Krasinski’s IF — another movie about imaginary friends) from Blumhouse Productions. Critics have seen Imaginary, and most of them say they were left wanting when it came to the scares.
Jeff Wadlow helms this story of Jessica (DeWanda Wise) moving back into her childhood home to find that her imaginary friend was real after all and is connected to the teddy bear with which her youngest stepdaughter (Pyper Braun) has become enamored. In CinemaBlend’s review of Imaginary, Sarah El-Mahmoud says the movie follows titles like M3GAN and Five Nights at Freddy’s in being a bit more beginner horror. Overall it’s a bit clunky, she writes, in part because Chauncey is too darn cute to be that scary. El-Mahmoud rates the film 2.5 stars out of 5, saying:
Brianna Zigler of Paste Magazine rates it a 2 out of 10, calling it an “imaginary horror movie.” Zigler writes that everything in Imaginary appears to be pulled from an algorithm, and even the dialogue sounds like it was written by bad A.I. The critic continues:
Wilson Chapman of IndieWire says that for a movie titled Imaginary, it’s striking how much creativity is lacking. This critic also finds attempts to mimic M3GAN with humor and self-awareness, but this one unfortunately will likely be quickly forgotten. Chapman grades it a C, writing:
Frank Scheck of The Hollywood Reporter says the movie starts out promising enough and features a dedicated effort from DeWanda Wise, but it doesn’t deliver enough creepiness to make you look twice at your child’s teddy bears. Scheck says:
For Matt Goldberg of The Wrap, however, Imaginary was serviceable, thanks to the director knowing how to construct a good scare and the thoughtful theme explored in Jessica and Alice’s parental trauma. Goldberg warns audiences not to dismiss the movie too quickly, writing:
Overall it seems the critics aren’t too excited about what Imaginary delivers, citing a rote plot and a lack of anything truly scary. However, if this still sounds like a movie you might enjoy, you should definitely check it out for yourself, and you can do so starting on Friday, March 8. Whether or not this is your kind of fright-fest, be sure to check out what other upcoming horror movies are headed our way soon.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Mike Reyes
By Nick Venable
By Mick Joest