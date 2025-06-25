I’m Cracking Up Over M3GAN Shading Iconic Movie Dolls, And Her Five Nights At Freddy’s Comments Are Perfection

Ahead of the M3GAN 2.0 release date being the latest of upcoming horror movies on the way, as it arrives this Friday, it looks like the killer doll herself is doing press for her new movie. As you can imagine, her answers to journalists’ questions are beautifully unhinged. For example, she was asked about other iconic dolls and fellow Blumhouse property Five Nights At Freddy’s, and she dished out all the shade.

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Lionsgate/Syfy)

M3GAN Was Asked To Play Kiss, Marry, Kill With 3 Iconic Movie Dolls

When M3GAN was interviewed by popular media personality Trisha Paytas for the Just Trish Podcast , she was asked to play a little game of Kiss, Marry, Kill with a twist. Rather it being about our favorite movies/TV leads, she asked the A.I. robot to play the game with Billy the Puppet from Saw, Annabelle from The Conjuring universe and Chucky. Here’s what she said:

Who? They’re ancient relics who are begging for relevancy. I’d kill them all.

Well, there you have it. M3GAN is not looking for any kind of romance in the realm of other killer dolls, but she has the utmost confidence she would slay them all if given the chance. I mean, M3GAN does seem rather capable of taking down Annabelle and Chucky on size alone, and when it comes to Billy the Puppet, I don’t think she’d be very concerned with his sorts of limb-chopping games considering she doesn’t feel pain. The killer doll calling the beloved horror icons “ancient relics” is just too good as well.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

But, I'm Especially Living For Her Answer About Whether She'd Spend Five Nights At Freddy's

But if you thought Billy, Chucky and Annabelle got a beating from M3GAN by means of her words, just wait until you read her Five Nights At Freddy’s comments. The doll was asked if she’d like to spend five nights at Freddy’s and she responded with these words:

Freddy and the gang? Adorable. I’d spend five nights at Freddy’s just to show them how a real animatronic handles business. Spoiler alert, I’d be the only one left standing.

Isn’t she just wonderfully brutal? Even more than wanting to see her interact with characters from Child’s Play, Saw and Annabelle, I feel like it would be rather satisfying to see M3GAN tear up the abandoned pizzeria crowded with creepy animatronic mascots. Given that both M3GAN and Five Nights At Freddy’s now belong under the same Blumhouse umbrella (with Five Nights 2 coming to theaters this December ), it’s not impossible for the two properties to collide. Is this what the third M3GAN movie should be ?

While M3GAN is a cold-blood killer in the first movie, the sequel’s plot actually charts a different path for the killer doll. Inspired by Terminator 2 , she’ll become the hero this time around when an even worse robot is created from Gemma’s plans. Check it out for yourself this weekend.