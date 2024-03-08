Where Did Blumhouse Come Up With The Idea For An Evil Teddy Bear Movie Anyway? Imaginary's Origins, Explained
Here's how Chauncey was born.
This weekend, the latest of upcoming horror movies is here with Blumhouse’s Imaginary. The movie centers on an evil teddy bear named Chauncey who terrorizes a young child who latches on to him as her new best friend after she finds him in her family’s new residence. But where did the idea for Chauncey the Bear first hit its writers? When CinemaBlend spoke to co-writer/director Jeff Wadlow (alongside producer Jason Blum) about the making of the movie, he shared the killer teddy’s origins.
When I sat down with the Imaginary filmmakers, I was curious if the movie’s dangerous imaginary friend was ever any different than the unsettling teddy we see in the new release. Especially since “imaginary” could theoretically encompass pretty much anything. Here’s what Wadlow shared:
Hey, sometimes it’s not that deep. Per the co-writer and director of Imaginary, it was always going to be a teddy bear from the get-go, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the most classic of stuffed animals. And in terms of the character’s unique name, it sounds like it came from a random strike of genius from one of his other collaborators.
While we’ll keep the origins of Chauncey in the context of the movie underwraps for the time being, so you have a chance to experience it yourself in theaters, Wadlow also spoke with us about how Chauncey as a character changed during the development of Imaginary. Here’s what he had to say:
As Wadlow shared, Imaginary ultimately became more of a mix of psychological horror and horror fantasy in its theatrical release, rather than stepping on the bloody legacy of Chucky. While Chauncey gets to carve his own path away from other horror films like it, oddly enough it’s not the only imaginary friend film among 2024 movies. John Krasinski has also directed a family-friendly movie called IF that stars the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Steve Carell.
With Chauncey now haunting theaters everywhere, you can check out what critics are saying about it, including through CinemaBlend’s Imaginary review. You can also learn about how the cast felt about working with a killer teddy on set while we’re on the subject.
