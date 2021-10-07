Jordana Brewster Shares Her Favorite Fast & Furious Rumor, And The One She Hopes Comes True One Day

Since its humble beginnings in 2001, the Fast and the Furious franchise has grown into one of the biggest and most far-reaching movie series of our time. Universal rolled out its nine installment early this summer in F9: The Fast Saga, and there two more films on the way to close out the action for Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto and his family. As we look forward to what’s ahead, Jordana Brewster, who famously plays Dom’s sister , Mia Toretto, shared the memorable rumors she hopes comes true.

Jordana Brewster spoke to CinemaBlend’s Law Sharma about the rumors that have swirled around the Fast and Furious franchise over the years and there are a few she’d actually like to see come true. Here’s what she told us:

The Jurassic Park one was super fun, that would be really fun. And also I really love hearing rumors because hopefully it confirms my wish for an all-female spinoff. I think that would be really, really fun. That would be awesome.

So Jordana Brewster has totally heard calls for a Fast and Furious / Jurassic Park crossover , and she’s a fan of it too. The idea merges two of Universal’s most massive (and sometimes ridiculous) action franchises. The Toretto family could perhaps befriend some raptors or race them in some kind of wild Isla Nublar Cup to draw in more guests. Based on what we've seen, it's not that crazy of an idea, right?

When CinemaBlend spoke to Chris Pratt earlier this year for The Tomorrow War, the idea came up, and the Jurassic World star said “let’s do it,” sharing that’d he’d love to work with Vin Diesel. He also added a funny tagline:

If there’s one thing a T-Rex can’t ‘F’ with, it’s family.

As much as dinos and race cars are a winning idea, the more obvious next step in the Fast and Furious franchise would be the long-discussed spinoff starring the women of the franchise like Mia Toretto and Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty. This project could even include other characters from the Fast series like Nathalie Emmanuel’s Ramsey, Charlize Theron’s Cipher or Helen Mirren’s Queenie.

The idea was put in motion back in 2017 by Vin Diesel, and a script has reportedly been in the works from Lindsey Beer, Nicole Perlman and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, the two latter having contributed to the story and script for Captain Marvel. Back in early 2020, Diesel updated fans by saying that the script for the all-female spinoff was going to be in his hands shortly . However, the world-changing events of 2020 may have created some roadblocks for its development.

As of right now, Vin Diesel and the creatives behind the Fast and the Furious franchise seem to have their eyes fixed on the next two films, which will end the core franchise that began in 2001. Justin Lin and the cast are set to start production on Fast 10 in early 2022, ahead of the film’s April 2023 release. As Jordana Brewster shared, there’s still a chance for the all-female spinoff, and we can only hope that it’s still in the works.