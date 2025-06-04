Scarlett Johansson Says The Avengers All Watched Jurassic World Together, And Her Story Is Giving Major Shawarma Scene Vibes

Scarlett Johansson has had a long and wildly successful career, including her tenure in the MCU (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). While moviegoers want to see her back as Black Widow in upcoming Marvel movies, she's going to be back on the big screen shortly in Jurassic World Rebirth. The actress recently shared a fun story about bring the Avengers to a Jurassic movie, and it's giving serious shawarma vibes.

What we know about Jurassic World Rebirth is still limited, but ScarJo has been open about how long she's wanted to join the franchise. So it should be no surprise that she brought the Avengers cast to see the previous movies. She told the story to THR, offering:

When the new Jurassic World came out, we were in New Mexico filming one of the Avengers films, and I set up this weekend outing. We took a big group and ate chicken fingers and nachos and yelled at the screen. I was so pumped that there was a new generation of Jurassic. Now that I get to be in one, it’s just crazy.

How fun is that? There are many cinephiles out there who would kill to be included in this very VIP trip to the movies. And hearing Johansson talk about the group getting together with a group of snacks really harkens back to the famous shawarma scene from The Avengers.

For those who don't remember, the sequence served as the post-credits scene for the original Avengers movie. Shawarma was an ongoing joke throughout the film, so seeing Earth's Mightiest Heroes silently enjoying the snack after The Battle of New York was a hilarious final gag. And I'm sure I'm not the only Marvel fan who saw the simliarities between that scene and the cast's trip to Jurassic World.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Now that Scarlett Johansson is getting her wish to join the beloved dino-centric franchise, I hope that she'll be able to get some of the group together for a screening. The Avengers famously have a group chat, so maybe that's where a plan can come together. After all, the Jurassic World Rebirth trailer looks like a total blast. As a reminder, you can re-watch it below.

Despite Jurassic World Dominion's disappointing critical response (and it only being in theaters a few years ago), anticipation for Rebirth seems to be steadily building. This is partly thanks to the movie's killer cast, with Scarlett Johansson joined by heartthrob Jonathan Bailey and Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. It looks like the franchise is returning to its roots, and will once again be about dinosaurs rather than bugs.

Jurassic World Rebirth is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 2nd as part of the 2025 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see if there's any stories about the OG Avengers' reactions.